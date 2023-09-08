Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Doesn't Listen to Music During Sex: 'I Got Something to Say'

The rapper opened up about some of her sexual preferences during a live stream with Cardi B to promote their new collaboration "Bongos"

By
Jack Irvin
Jack Irvin
Updated on September 8, 2023 02:12PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion during the Outside Lands Music Festival
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo:

Zuma / SplashNews.com

Anyone getting intimate with Megan Thee Stallion can throw away their sex playlist.

The rapper opened up about some of her sexual preferences during a YouTube livestream with Cardi B to promote their new collaborative single and music video, "Bongos," which dropped Friday.

"We talk a lot about sex," said Cardi, 30, who previously collaborated with Megan, 28, on the sexually-charged song "WAP" in 2020. "What is your favorite sex position?"

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B/YouTube

After letting out a big gasp, Megan responded: "My favorite sex position probably would be on top because I just like to be in control. Like, I'm in control of my life, I’m in control of my body, I’m in control of this sex, and I'm in control of my coochie."

The "Body" performer explained that she's "for sure" going to reach her climax if she's "on top" during sex. "I can't even trust you with my coochie in any other position," said Megan.

Cardi agreed with her before posing another question: "What is the song that you like to f--- to?"

"I be f---ing to silence," said Megan, "because I really want you to hear my booty clapping, and I want you to hear the skin-to-skin [contact]."

She continued, "Yeah, I don't really f--- to no music. I need you to hear these speeches I'm giving you while you're doing this thing to me. [I'll be] preaching like Martin Luther King, bitch. I got something to say."

Minutes after the conversation, the two rappers dropped the music video for "Bongos," which sees them dancing on the beach and pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion music video Bongos
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Cardi B/YouTube

In the colorful visual, Cardi wears a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocks a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits.

“Bongos” marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since “WAP.” Their past collaboration made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.

