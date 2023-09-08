Entertainment Music Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Doesn't Listen to Music During Sex: 'I Got Something to Say' The rapper opened up about some of her sexual preferences during a live stream with Cardi B to promote their new collaboration "Bongos" By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 8, 2023 02:12PM EDT Trending Videos Megan Thee Stallion. Photo: Zuma / SplashNews.com Anyone getting intimate with Megan Thee Stallion can throw away their sex playlist. The rapper opened up about some of her sexual preferences during a YouTube livestream with Cardi B to promote their new collaborative single and music video, "Bongos," which dropped Friday. "We talk a lot about sex," said Cardi, 30, who previously collaborated with Megan, 28, on the sexually-charged song "WAP" in 2020. "What is your favorite sex position?" Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Music Video for Collaboration 'Bongos' Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B/YouTube After letting out a big gasp, Megan responded: "My favorite sex position probably would be on top because I just like to be in control. Like, I'm in control of my life, I’m in control of my body, I’m in control of this sex, and I'm in control of my coochie." The "Body" performer explained that she's "for sure" going to reach her climax if she's "on top" during sex. "I can't even trust you with my coochie in any other position," said Megan. Cardi agreed with her before posing another question: "What is the song that you like to f--- to?" Megan Thee Stallion Performs for the First Time Since Tory Lanez's 10-Year Prison Sentencing "I be f---ing to silence," said Megan, "because I really want you to hear my booty clapping, and I want you to hear the skin-to-skin [contact]." She continued, "Yeah, I don't really f--- to no music. I need you to hear these speeches I'm giving you while you're doing this thing to me. [I'll be] preaching like Martin Luther King, bitch. I got something to say." Minutes after the conversation, the two rappers dropped the music video for "Bongos," which sees them dancing on the beach and pool in extravagant outfits, accessories and bright backgrounds. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi B/YouTube Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In the colorful visual, Cardi wears a variety of outfits, including a large, teal feathered hat and an orange bikini top, while Megan rocks a multi-colored green one-piece in one of her looks, in addition to a golden yellow swimsuit with a matching gold skirt. The rappers matched outfits near the end of the video, wearing cherry-red swimsuits. “Bongos” marks the two Grammy winners' first follow-up since “WAP.” Their past collaboration made history as the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went onto spend four weeks at the top of the charts.