Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Teeny Bikini — While Dancing to Her Own Song! — on TikTok

"Thanks for always blessing us," one fan commented

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 26, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Megan Thee Stallion Puts Her Curves on Display in a Very Revealing Bikini
Megan Thee Stallion. Photo:

TikTok/theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion is serving sexy this summer!

In a new video posted to TikTok over the weekend, Megan, 28, dances slowly above the camera, swaying her hips back and forth while her 2020 hit "Body" plays. She wears a teeny-tiny green, blue and purple tie-dye bikini.

Her gorgeous curls are loose, and she accessorizes the look with cute aviator sunglasses and a sparkly belly-button piercing.

Fans went wild for the steamy 16-second clip, with one writing, "how many times did i watch this? yes."

"The body is bodying with the music," another commented. "I seriously love megan 😍💕❤️💓"

"happy birthday to me, it's not my birthday but feels like it today!" someone else wrote.

Lucky for us, this isn't the only swimwear content Meg has blessed us with. Back in March, she returned from a social media hiatus with a photo dump on Instagram, which featured her wearing several adorable suits.

The first of the ultra-flattering photos showed Meg lounging on what looks like a pool chair while wearing a neon pink swimsuit with a heart charm in the center. She followed that bikini pic with another, where she is sitting under a cabana in a one-piece swimsuit with a cutout on her chest and stomach. The crisscross one-piece featured graphic depictions of a canyon on top and cool blue waters on the bottom, also showing off her belly-button piercing.

Fans and friends of the star praised the rapper for her selfies and also for making her long-awaited return to social media.

Chloë commented, "youre so damn pretty meg 🥹🥹," and Halle Berry left two hearts, while Zendaya chimed in with a "😍." Even the Bratz account left a note, writing, "Welcome back bestie we missed you 👄💜🫶"

With her return to social media, fans are anticipating new music from the rapper, especially after she told ET on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet that she is working on a "new album."

