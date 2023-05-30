Does Megan Thee Stallion have a new flame?

Over the weekend, the "WAP" rapper was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding for his teammate Lautaro Martinez in Lake Como, Italy,

In the photos, Megan, 28, and Lukaku, 30 — who are both signed to Roc Nation management — were seen close together throughout the celebration, with their hands on each other's arms. The sighting prompted fans on social media to wonder if this meant she had split from boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku. QQPD / Splash

Megan met Fontaine while working on the award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards. In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

In October, they celebrated their two-year anniversary and each shared tributes on their Instagram accounts.

"Yr 2 with U 💙," Megan wrote in a now-deleted post, alongside a series of glossy photos featuring the pair enjoying swanky nights out and posing in dressing rooms, as well as casual shots cuddling in bed and hanging around the house.

Fontaine's now-deleted post featured the caption, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. 🎱❤️"

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion. Paras Griffin/Getty

The next day, she clarified that they were not engaged on social media.

"Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," she tweeted.

The "Captain Hook" rapper's latest post with Fontaine is included in an October photo dump on Instagram — though they are both yet to address breakup rumors.

Meanwhile, Lukaku recently split with his girlfriend of five years, Belgian model Sarah Mens, with whom he welcomed 4-year-son, Romeo, in 2018, according to Spanish outlet Marca.