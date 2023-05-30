Megan Thee Stallion Attends Wedding with Soccer Player Romelu Lukaku amid Pardi Fontaine Breakup Rumors

The "Body" rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine in February 2021

By
Published on May 30, 2023 06:05 PM
MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion; Romelu Lukakau. Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty for CMT; Jonathan Moscrop/Getty

Does Megan Thee Stallion have a new flame?

Over the weekend, the "WAP" rapper was spotted with Belgian soccer player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding for his teammate Lautaro Martinez in Lake Como, Italy,

In the photos, Megan, 28, and Lukaku, 30 — who are both signed to Roc Nation management — were seen close together throughout the celebration, with their hands on each other's arms. The sighting prompted fans on social media to wonder if this meant she had split from boyfriend Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine.

A rep for Megan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

MEGAN THEE STALLION AND NEW BOYFRIEND Romelu Lukaku
Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku.

QQPD / Splash

Megan met Fontaine while working on the award-winning song "Savage" remix (featuring Beyoncé), which earned the artist two of her three Grammy Awards. In February 2021, the rapper confirmed her romance with Fontaine during an Instagram Live session.

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan said, later adding, "I never said hot girls can't have boyfriends."

In October, they celebrated their two-year anniversary and each shared tributes on their Instagram accounts.

"Yr 2 with U 💙," Megan wrote in a now-deleted post, alongside a series of glossy photos featuring the pair enjoying swanky nights out and posing in dressing rooms, as well as casual shots cuddling in bed and hanging around the house.

Fontaine's now-deleted post featured the caption, "TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN .. SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO .. 🎱❤️"

Pardi, Megan Thee Stallion
Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion. Paras Griffin/Getty

The next day, she clarified that they were not engaged on social media.

"Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged," she tweeted.

The "Captain Hook" rapper's latest post with Fontaine is included in an October photo dump on Instagram — though they are both yet to address breakup rumors.

Meanwhile, Lukaku recently split with his girlfriend of five years, Belgian model Sarah Mens, with whom he welcomed 4-year-son, Romeo, in 2018, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Related Articles
Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Relationship Timeline
Pardi, Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies She and Boyfriend Pardi Are 'Not Engaged' After Celebrating Anniversary
Halsey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022
Halsey's Dating History: From Matty Healy to Alev Aydin
Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj3gY_KvD8j/?hl=en,
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo of Boyfriend Pardi Biting Her Butt to Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary
Chrishell Stause Dating History
Chrishell Stause's Dating History: From Matthew Morrison to G Flip
Pardison Fontaine. Megan Thee Stallion. https://www.instagram.com/p/CilvEz6LdPt/?igshid=YzA2ZDJiZGQ%3D. Megan Thee Stallion/Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Loved-Up Pics with Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship Through the Years
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's Relationship Timeline
Megan Thee Stallion Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Praises Late Mother in 'Glamour' Woman of the Year Speech: 'She Was My Everything'
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Lana Del Rey's Dating History: From Sean Larkin to Jack Donoghue
Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri's Relationship Timeline
Avril Lavigne and Brody Jenner ; Tyga and Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne's Dating History: From Brody Jenner to Tyga
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Relationship Timeline
Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global); British actress Millie Bobby Brown wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' held at The Paris Theater in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.
Taylor Swift Officially Approves of Millie Bobby Brown Quoting 'Lover' in Her Engagement Announcement