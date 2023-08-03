Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)

"Dicks: The Musical" is in theaters Sept. 29

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on August 3, 2023 12:55PM EDT

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her talents to A24's first-ever movie musical.

On Thursday, A24 debuted the trailer for Dicks: The Musical, which features the rapper as the boss of two New York City businessmen who realize they are long-lost twins and try to reunite their parents.

The trailer introduces screenwriters Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as Craig Tiddle and Trevor Brock, two arrogant businessmen who realize they each own one half of a heart-shaped locket that indicates they are brothers.

Between this discovery and their boss's assertion that the pair look like twins, the newfound brothers try to trick their divorced parents (played by Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane) into getting back together in a plot reminiscent of the 1998 Lindsay Lohan movie The Parent Trap.

Megan, 28, raps in the trailer about the business her character runs, while the brothers' parents discuss what to do now that their sons have found each other.

See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical

Courtesy of A24

An official synopsis describes the film as a "riotously funny and depraved musical."

The film's trailer teases musical numbers titled “Gay Old Life,” “All Love Is Love,” “Out-Alpha The Alpha" and “The Sewer Song," as well as Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang's performance as God, per a synopsis.

See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical

Courtesy of A24

Megan's involvement in the movie was first reported in February 2022, when the project was still titled F---ing Identical Twins.

Her role follows a cameo appearance in the recent Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and reports that she will also appear in the next movie from Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie and Adam Sandler.

See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical

Courtesy of A24

The new film is directed by Larry Charles, who is best known for his work with Sacha Baron Cohen on the hit comedies Borat, Brüno and The Dictator, and as a producer on Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Screenwriters and lead actors Jackson and Sharp both make their feature film debuts in the movie after working as actors and writers on a number of television productions in recent years.

Dicks: The Musical will make its world premiere as the opening night film at Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness program. The movie is in theaters Sept. 29.

