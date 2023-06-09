Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Stop Attempts to Keep Them from Winning Third-Straight World Cup in New Ad (Exclusive)

The whole world wants to stop the U.S. Women’s National Team from winning an unprecedented third-straight World Cup in a new ad shared exclusively via PEOPLE.



The women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 and is set to be a pivotal moment for the already legendary USWNT, who is looking to cement its legacy as the most dominant national soccer team — men’s or women’s — in history.

No team has ever won back-to-back-to-back World Cups in the history of the sport. And with veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan returning to the field for their fourth World Cup tournament, the squad appears as confident as ever in the new Fox Sports ad shared with PEOPLE on Friday.

“The whole world is wondering, what’s it going to take to stop this U.S. team?” the ad says, before launching into a series of scenes showing actors around the world concocting different methods of dethroning the two-time reigning champions.

“We could get younger players,” one actor clad in a Brazil jersey tells her friend.

“We already did that,” the friend responds, dejected.

Another scene shows a French fan suggesting their team has “veteran experience” that can beat the USWNT. The camera then pans to USWNT legend Carli Lloyd, 40, in a yoga pose, making a cameo. “Listen to what you're saying,” Lloyd replies.



The plots to defeat the powerhouse USWNT become more zany and desperate as the commercial continues.



Two Australian airport employees suggest the US squad’s “flights could get canceled,” while an Italian soccer scout suggests their team could “steal” the USWNT’s best plays as a drone hovers over the USWNT’s practice. U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle then sends a ball rocketing through the air, easily demolishing the drone.



The commercial culminates with a group of opposing fans proposing a plot to “go back in time and stop them from ever playing soccer,” before Rapinoe, 37, points out the fans are just rehashing the plot of Terminator.

Teams looking to dethrone the USWNT may need a super-human performance, though.

The team is 7-0 to start the year, winning four exhibition matches and sweeping the SheBelieves Cup in February, defeating Canada, Brazil and Japan — the No. 6, 9, and 11 ranked teams in the world, respectively.

In those games, the U.S. squad outscored their opponents 16-1, raising hope for another dominant run through this year’s World Cup tournament.

“The entire world is going to do whatever it takes to stop the U.S.,” one fan explains at the end of the new Fox Sports commercial.



The statement elicits a smile from Morgan, who pauses as she runs by the camera: “Good luck with that.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand kicks off on FOX and FS1 July 20.