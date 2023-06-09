Megan Rapinoe, USWNT Stop Attempts to Keep Them from Winning Third-Straight World Cup in New Ad (Exclusive)

The World Cup commercial, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, highlights the USWNT's historic dominance

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 11:00 AM
US Women's National Team World Cup Ad
Megan Rapinoe. Photo:

Fox Sports

The whole world wants to stop the U.S. Women’s National Team from winning an unprecedented third-straight World Cup in a new ad shared exclusively via PEOPLE.

The women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 and is set to be a pivotal moment for the already legendary USWNT, who is looking to cement its legacy as the most dominant national soccer team — men’s or women’s — in history.

No team has ever won back-to-back-to-back World Cups in the history of the sport. And with veterans Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan returning to the field for their fourth World Cup tournament, the squad appears as confident as ever in the new Fox Sports ad shared with PEOPLE on Friday.

“The whole world is wondering, what’s it going to take to stop this U.S. team?” the ad says, before launching into a series of scenes showing actors around the world concocting different methods of dethroning the two-time reigning champions.

“We could get younger players,” one actor clad in a Brazil jersey tells her friend.

“We already did that,” the friend responds, dejected.

Another scene shows a French fan suggesting their team has “veteran experience” that can beat the USWNT. The camera then pans to USWNT legend Carli Lloyd, 40, in a yoga pose, making a cameo. “Listen to what you're saying,” Lloyd replies.

The plots to defeat the powerhouse USWNT become more zany and desperate as the commercial continues.

Two Australian airport employees suggest the US squad’s “flights could get canceled,” while an Italian soccer scout suggests their team could “steal” the USWNT’s best plays as a drone hovers over the USWNT’s practice. U.S. midfielder Rose Lavelle then sends a ball rocketing through the air, easily demolishing the drone.

The commercial culminates with a group of opposing fans proposing a plot to “go back in time and stop them from ever playing soccer,” before Rapinoe, 37, points out the fans are just rehashing the plot of Terminator.

US Women's National Team World Cup Ad
USWNT.

Fox Sports

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Teams looking to dethrone the USWNT may need a super-human performance, though.

The team is 7-0 to start the year, winning four exhibition matches and sweeping the SheBelieves Cup in February, defeating Canada, Brazil and Japan — the No. 6, 9, and 11 ranked teams in the world, respectively. 

In those games, the U.S. squad outscored their opponents 16-1, raising hope for another dominant run through this year’s World Cup tournament.

“The entire world is going to do whatever it takes to stop the U.S.,” one fan explains at the end of the new Fox Sports commercial.

The statement elicits a smile from Morgan, who pauses as she runs by the camera: “Good luck with that.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand kicks off on FOX and FS1 July 20.

Related Articles
Mark Consuelos Wrestles NCAA Champion
Watch Mark Consuelos Don a Singlet and Attempt to Wrestle NCAA Champ Mason Parris
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Community Pays Tribute to Pat Casey After He Dies at Motocross Track: 'We Lost an Icon'
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests at the Canadian Open golf tournament
Rory McIlroy Says He Feels 'Like a Sacrificial Lamb' in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner advances the ball against the Dallas Wings during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Brittney Griner Gets Warm Welcome in First Game Back in Texas: 'The Love Meant a Lot to Me'
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Confirms He's Signing with MLS Team Inter Miami 'to Live Football in Another Way'
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner, speaks during the trophy ceremony during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship
9/11 Family Group 'Shocked and Deeply Offended' by PGA's Merger with Saudi-Backed-LIV Golf
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin throws a pass following the announcement of the first program of his Chasing M's Foundation, the Chasing M's Foundation CPR Tour, Saturday, June 3, 2023
Damar Hamlin Practices for First Time Since On-Field Cardiac Arrest: 'An Amazing Story'
Kenan Thompson Reprises His Mighty Ducks Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Kenan Thompson Reprises His 'Mighty Ducks' Role for Skate Session with Hockey Star P.K. Subban
Pat Casey and family arrive at the Safe Kids Day held at Smashbox Studios
BMX Biker Pat Casey, 29, Dies After Crash at Motocross Track
Josh Allen
Josh Allen Says He's 'Loving' Time Between NFL Seasons to 'Develop Those Relationships' (Exclusive)
Berry Henson
Uber Driver Berry Henson Scores a Coveted Qualifying Spot in U.S. Open
Isaiah Rodgers #34 of the Indianapolis Colts
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Takes 'Full Responsibility' amid NFL Betting Investigation: 'I Am Very Sorry'
Samantha Rivera
Sports Reporter Praised for Stiff-Arming Fan Trying to Interrupt Her Broadcast: 'I'm Here to Do My Job'
Patrick Mahomes speaks to reporters following a White House celebration of the team's 2023 Super Bowl championship
Patrick Mahomes Playfully Steers Travis Kelce Away from Making White House Podium Speech: 'Sorry! Sorry!'
PGA Tour headquarters
PGA Tour to Merge with Controversial, Saudi-Backed LIV Golf in Surprise Move