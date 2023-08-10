Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’

The two-time World Cup winner announced last month that she'll retire at the end of this year

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 11:05AM EDT
Megan Rapinoe #15of the United States is introduced during a post game ceremony after an international friendly against Wales at PayPal Park
Megan Rapinoe. Photo:

Brad Smith/USSF/Getty

Megan Rapinoe is saying goodbye to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

In an emotional Instagram post Wednesday, the two-time World Cup winner thanked fans and her teammates over the years as she officially said goodbye to the team.

“It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman, for so many years,” Rapinoe, 38, wrote. “Thank you, a million times over.”

Prior to this year’s World Cup, Rapinoe announced she would retire from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season, meaning this tournament would be her last time playing for the USWNT.

In the group stage, Rapinoe appeared in two out of three games as a substitute. In the USWNT’s knockout-round loss to Sweden, Rapinoe also subbed into the game and later took a penalty kick during the dramatic shootout. 

Rapinoe’s shot, which would have sent the USWNT on to the quarterfinals, went wide right and the team eventually went on to lose. Afterwards, Rapinoe called the miss in her final USWNT appearance a “sick joke.” 

“This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments,” she wrote Wednesday. “This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rapinoe added: "This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.”

Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States takes her penalty kick during the penalty kick shootout during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States
Megan Rapinoe.

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty 

Rapinoe will finish out her career later this year with the OL Reign, her NWSL club team. OL Reign’s final regular season game will take place Oct. 15 in Chicago, however the team is currently in fourth place in the league and poised to make a playoff run.

Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates with the Golden Ball trophy and Golden Boot after winning the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019
Megan Rapinoe.

Quality Sport Images/Getty

“I could have just never imagined where this beautiful game would’ve taken me,” Rapinoe said upon announcing her retirement last month. “I feel so honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It’s truly been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.”

In addition to two Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Rapinoe also represented Team USA in the Olympic Games three times, helping lead the USWNT to a gold medal in 2012 and a bronze in 2020.

Related Articles
Megan Rapinoe of The United States reacts to missing her penalty in the shoot-out during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand
Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'
Megan Rapinoe
Megan Rapinoe Puts Her Own Cool Spin on the USWNT World Cup Gender-Free Fashion Collection
Julie Ertz of USA controls the ball against Diana Silva of Portugal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Julie Ertz Announces Retirement After USWNT Loses at World Cup, Says Team Is in ‘Great Hands’
Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: âHow About Giving These Athletes Some Respectâ
Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Critic of USWNT Following Loss: ‘How About Giving These Athletes Some Respect’
Pinto Tatiana of Portugal and Andi Sullivan of USA battle for the ball during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA
USWNT Narrowly Makes It Out of Group Stage at World Cup After 0-0 Tie with Portugal
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyds Comments About USWNTâs World Cup Effort Hurts
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyd’s Criticism of the USWNT’s World Cup Play ‘Hurts’ but Is 'Just Noise'
Tobin Heath and Christen Press On New Talk Show, USWNTâs World Cup So Far: âWe Expect Betterâ
Tobin Heath and Christen Press on New Talk Show, USWNT’s World Cup So Far: ‘We Expect Better’ (Exclusive)
Usain Shows Support to Jamaican Team
Usain Bolt Honors Jamaican Women’s Soccer Team After Dream World Cup Run Ends: ‘You Made Us All Proud’
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Says Itâs Insane for Anyone to Criticize Teamâs Commitment After Carli Lloyd Comments
USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Says It’s ‘Insane’ to Question Team’s Commitment After Carli Lloyd Criticism
Carli Lloyd
Carli Lloyd Criticizes USWNT for 'Smiling' and 'Dancing' After 'Disappointing' 0-0 Draw in World Cup
U.S. Wins First Womenâs World Cup Match With 3-0 victory over Vietnam
U.S. Wins First Women’s World Cup Match with 3-0 Victory Over Vietnam
Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season
Megan Rapinoe Announces Plans to Retire After 2023 Season: 'One Last Ride'
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Who Made Her World Cup Debut in 2023
Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach attend the 2022 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner Gala
Abby Wambach Spends World Cup Games 'Trying to Explain' What's Happening to Wife Glennon Doyle (Exclusive)
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Stylish New York City home, Elle Decor
See Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird’s Retirement Retreat — A Stylish Home in New York City
USWNT Coach Jill Ellis
Former USWNT Coach Jill Ellis Says World Cup 3-Peat Would Be ‘Unparalleled’ Accomplishment (Exclusive)