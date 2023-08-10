Megan Rapinoe Says Goodbye to USWNT in Farewell Post After World Cup Loss: ‘It Has Been My Honor’

Megan Rapinoe is saying goodbye to the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.



In an emotional Instagram post Wednesday, the two-time World Cup winner thanked fans and her teammates over the years as she officially said goodbye to the team.



“It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman, for so many years,” Rapinoe, 38, wrote. “Thank you, a million times over.”



Prior to this year’s World Cup, Rapinoe announced she would retire from soccer at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season, meaning this tournament would be her last time playing for the USWNT.



In the group stage, Rapinoe appeared in two out of three games as a substitute. In the USWNT’s knockout-round loss to Sweden, Rapinoe also subbed into the game and later took a penalty kick during the dramatic shootout.

Rapinoe’s shot, which would have sent the USWNT on to the quarterfinals, went wide right and the team eventually went on to lose. Afterwards, Rapinoe called the miss in her final USWNT appearance a “sick joke.”

“This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments,” she wrote Wednesday. “This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us."

Rapinoe added: "This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.”



Megan Rapinoe. Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty

Rapinoe will finish out her career later this year with the OL Reign, her NWSL club team. OL Reign’s final regular season game will take place Oct. 15 in Chicago, however the team is currently in fourth place in the league and poised to make a playoff run.

Megan Rapinoe. Quality Sport Images/Getty

“I could have just never imagined where this beautiful game would’ve taken me,” Rapinoe said upon announcing her retirement last month. “I feel so honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It’s truly been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.”

In addition to two Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, Rapinoe also represented Team USA in the Olympic Games three times, helping lead the USWNT to a gold medal in 2012 and a bronze in 2020.