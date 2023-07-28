Megan Rapinoe Puts Her Own Cool Spin on the USWNT World Cup Gender-Free Fashion Collection

Megan Rapinoe is making her final season in the National Women’s Soccer League one to remember.

While arriving at Zealand's Wellington Regional Stadium for the United States women’s soccer team match against the Netherlands, the athlete, 38, was spotted putting her own spin on Nike's World Cup fashion line, wearing a blue blazer, a collared white shirt, and a pair of slacks.

Rapinoe made the look her own, wearing the Martine Rose-designed outfit with a necklace, no undershirt, and its blazer unbuttoned.

Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/AP

According to a press release by the athletic footwear and apparel brand, the outfits were made to be "gender-free" and "evolve player suiting and expand the culture of sport for the next generation." In the same statement, Rose shared how she wanted "women to feel powerful in their suits like men do."

“More than that, although I’m using women to tell the story, there’s no gender attached to the suit. Anyone can wear it," the statement added. "I hope one day we’re not talking about gender in sport and are just talking about the sport. Once everything is stripped back, it’s just the game that’s left.”

The collection also features a variety of accessories, including large, gold-tinted sunglasses, a trench coat, and the latest iteration of the Nike x Martine Rose Shox Mule MR4, reports CBS News.

Rapinoe has often been vocal about causes she believes in including the USWNT's equal pay lawsuit, showing support for Brittney Griner, and social justice reform.

Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty

She reflected on her career in her official retirement statement which read, “I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people. I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The statement continued, "I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my teammates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland, and of course thanks to U.S. Soccer, the Seattle Reign, and especially Sue, for everything."

"I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game," she said. "And I am beyond excited for one last ride with the National Team and the Reign."

