Megan Rapinoe Explains Her Laugh After Missing Penalty Kick in USWNT's World Cup Loss: 'Like a Sick Joke'

Megan Rapinoe is making it clear that the laugh that came after she missed the penalty kick in the USWNT's World Cup ouster was one out of frustration — not joy.

Rapinoe, 38, was one of two USWNT players to miss a penalty kick after their World Cup game against Sweden on Sunday went into a shootout. Despite a stronger game from the U.S. squad, Sweden ended up winning the match 0-0 (5-4) after they came out on top in penalty kicks.

After her shot, Rapinoe, who turned out to be playing in her final game for the USWNT, laughed at the irony. But the laugh drew criticism from some people on social media.

“I mean this is like a sick joke. For me personally, this is dark comedy, that I missed a penalty,” Rapinoe explained to Fox Sports.

Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Rapinoe had stepped up to take her penalty when the U.S. led the shootout at 3-2. However, the athlete missed the net with her right foot shot sending the ball over the crossbar.

"That's why I had that smile on my face. I'm like, 'You've got to be f—--- kidding me.' I'm going to miss a penalty? I mean, honestly, I can't remember the last time I missed," Rapinoe explained in a post-game interview.

“It’s a tough one, missing a penalty in my last game ever. I feel like the game isn’t a great place for me to gracefully step away,” Rapinoe told CBS News.

This was the U.S. team’s earliest World Cup exit ever.

Rapinoe had previously announced her plans to retire from her 17-year career with the USWNT last month.

“This is going to be my last season, my last World Cup, and my last NWSL season,” she told reporters at a press conference ahead of the USWNT’s match against Wales. “Obviously there will be more to come further down the road after hopefully we get done what we want to get done.”

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“I could have just never imagined where this beautiful game would’ve taken me. I feel so honored to be able to have represented this country and this federation for so many years. It’s truly been the greatest thing that I’ve ever done.”

Despite the final loss, the renowned forward will retire with several accolades under her belt, including being an Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion.

“We played with a lot of joy and were able to express ourselves, so proud of the group for that,” Rapinoe added after the final game to CBS News.

