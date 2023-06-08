Megan Moroney on Morgan Wallen Dating Rumors: I Won't 'Hint at Who My Songs Are About Again' (Exclusive)

"I'm glad people care, but I'm not the kind of person that likes to talk about things like that," Moroney exclusively tells PEOPLE

By
Alex Ross
Alex Ross
Published on June 8, 2023 08:00 AM
Megan Moroney is shutting down speculation. 

The Georgia native, 25, is booked and busy: she won her first CMT Award in April, released her debut album Lucky in May and is out on the road with Brooks & Dunn this summer before kicking off her own headlining tour in September. 

But, when she first released her now-smash hit “Tennessee Orange,” fans were quick to link her to fellow country singer Morgan Wallen (also a Vols fan) after the two started commenting on each other’s Instagram posts and Wallen even released a song called "Tennessee Fan." 

In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway in November, Moroney confirmed the Vols shirt she wore in the promotional art for the song did in fact belong to Wallen. 

The Highway interview, everyone I think saw it as me being trying to be sly, but I'm like, I'm actually just having a panic attack,” Moroney shared exclusively with PEOPLE.  “I was honestly shocked that I even said that it was his shirt, but I guess since he had already confirmed it with the poster thing that he did, I was like, ‘Sure, yeah, it's his shirt.’”

That’s all there is to the story, Moroney explains, noting that while the dating rumors made her “really uncomfortable,” she’s “glad people care” about her music. 

“I'm not the kind of person that likes to talk about things like that,” she says. “All my songs are about people. ‘Tennessee Orange’ is a very nice song, but if I told people who it’s about, then they would ask me who ‘Sleep on My Side’ is about. I can’t tell you that because it’s not a nice song!” she explains with a laugh.

“Sleep on My Side” is a new song off Lucky, in which Moroney jabs at a lover’s promiscuity while she minds her own business, or, as she sings, “I sleep on my side, and you sleep with everyone.” 

Kristian Bush, one half of famed country duo Sugarland, produced Moroney's new album — and she says she's lucky to have him, no pun intended.

“I obviously grew up a Sugarland fan. My mom loved them, too. On the way to school, I don't know how old I was, but I'm screaming my heart out to Stay knowing that I can't relate to that song whatsoever,” jokes Moroney, who actually started as Bush’s music intern during her days at the University of Georgia.  

“And then once I moved to Nashville, Kristian checked in on me and then became my producer. And he's just been a great mentor because he's gone through everything that I'm going through now," she continues. "And he's so creative and just a really good person. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by people like him.” 

Moroney will kick off her Lucky Tour in September in New York City, but for now, she's focused on the takeaway from "Tennessee Orange" (beyond her CMT Award, that is).

“[What] ‘Tennessee Orange’ taught me is that I never want to hint at who my songs are about, ever again!"

