Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star set Instagram ablaze with her red-hot look

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 02:52PM EDT
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Megan Fox. Photo:

dimitrishair/Instagram

Megan Fox is bringing the heat!

On Tuesday, Megan Fox’s hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a brand new look from the Transformers actress to Instagram. While Giannetos may not be a commonly known name, his client list speaks for itself, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney and Kourtney Kardashian

In the post, Fox, 37, stares the camera down with her spicy red look. With her brand new red locks separated in a half-up half-down style, Fox brilliantly combines the chaos of a messy bun with the cleanness of parted face-framing strands. 

Meanwhile, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress rocked a sheer red and orange dress, with horizontal stripes providing minimal coverage. The dress was paired with a variety of silver and gold stacked necklaces, including an eye-catching wrapped snake diamond chain. 

Always exacting with her styling, Fox paired the look with a glowing face of makeup and a nude lip. The cherry on top? Fox’s clean white bejeweled nails, offsetting the rampant reds and oranges in her dress and hair. 

Fox first went ginger for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March. According to Giannetos, who is also responsible for this fiery red look, Fox’s impetus was The Little Mermaid, taking inspiration from Ariel's radiant red and creating the look using UNITE Hair products

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star has since kept her red hair, being seen sporting the ginger locks while out on the town with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Megan Fox.

dimitrishair/Instagram

Fox’s hair change has since ushered in an era of self-directed redheads. Among those to join her on the red hair train are Emily Ratajkowski, who recently swapped from her classic brunette look to a warmer amber

Ratajkowski, 32, flaunted her new ginger locks on Instagram, posing in a plunging black bathing suit. “Gone red,” she captioned the post. 

Even Chrissy Teigen has gotten herself some new Ariel waves, showing them off in a cheeky Instagram video. “Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!,” Teigen captioned the post while rocking her new fiery locks.

Related Articles
Ariel hair trend Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski/
Ariel Hair Is This Summer's Red Hot Beauty Trend
Emily Ratajkowski debuts new red hair
Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Chic New Hair Color on Instagram: ‘Gone Red’
Megan Fox
Megan Fox’s ‘Brian’ Tattoo Is Not the First Ink She’s Gotten Rid Of — See All Her Artwork
Florence Pugh attends the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere
Florence Pugh Glows in Fiery Gown — and New Hair Color! — for London 'Oppenheimer' Premiere
Olivia Munn Haircut.
Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021
reese witherspoon hair changes
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!
Megan Fox attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel
Megan Fox Rocks Plunging Sheer Gown and Fiery Ginger Hair for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Party in N.Y.C.
Margot Robbie's Best Hair
Margot Robbie's Best Hair Moments: From Trendy Cuts to 'Barbie'-Inspired 'Dos
Camila Cabello in greece
Camila Cabello Turns Up the Heat with Fiery Bikini Pic in Greece
meghan fox hair changes
Megan Fox Debuts Fiery Red Hair at 2023 Oscars Afterparty — See the New Look!
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'
Halle Bailey attends the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22, 2023 in Paris, France.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bright Red Bob, Michelle Williams Cuts a Pixie and More Oscars Night Hair Changes
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Emily Ratajkowski Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday in a Teeny-Tiny Laceup Leather Dress
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline