Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair

Megan Fox is bringing the heat!

On Tuesday, Megan Fox’s hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a brand new look from the Transformers actress to Instagram. While Giannetos may not be a commonly known name, his client list speaks for itself, including the likes of Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney and Kourtney Kardashian.

In the post, Fox, 37, stares the camera down with her spicy red look. With her brand new red locks separated in a half-up half-down style, Fox brilliantly combines the chaos of a messy bun with the cleanness of parted face-framing strands.

Meanwhile, the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress rocked a sheer red and orange dress, with horizontal stripes providing minimal coverage. The dress was paired with a variety of silver and gold stacked necklaces, including an eye-catching wrapped snake diamond chain.

Always exacting with her styling, Fox paired the look with a glowing face of makeup and a nude lip. The cherry on top? Fox’s clean white bejeweled nails, offsetting the rampant reds and oranges in her dress and hair.

Fox first went ginger for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March. According to Giannetos, who is also responsible for this fiery red look, Fox’s impetus was The Little Mermaid, taking inspiration from Ariel's radiant red and creating the look using UNITE Hair products

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star has since kept her red hair, being seen sporting the ginger locks while out on the town with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox. dimitrishair/Instagram

Fox’s hair change has since ushered in an era of self-directed redheads. Among those to join her on the red hair train are Emily Ratajkowski, who recently swapped from her classic brunette look to a warmer amber.

Ratajkowski, 32, flaunted her new ginger locks on Instagram, posing in a plunging black bathing suit. “Gone red,” she captioned the post.

Even Chrissy Teigen has gotten herself some new Ariel waves, showing them off in a cheeky Instagram video. “Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!,” Teigen captioned the post while rocking her new fiery locks.