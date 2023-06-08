Megan Fox Supports Machine Gun Kelly at Germany Show as They Work on Rekindling Romance

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the couple is working on "making their relationship better"

By
Published on June 8, 2023 02:45 PM
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at Waldbuehne festival in Berlin
Machine Gun Kelly; Megan Fox. Photo:

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Megan Fox is a supportive fiancée.

On Wednesday night, the actress was spotted sitting in the audience at Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany.

In the photo, Fox, 37, is wearing an all-black ensemble with red lining on her leather jacket and matching red nails to pair with her recently debuted ginger hair.

The "Papercuts" singer's show in Berlin was one of a series of shows he has scheduled throughout Europe this summer.

Last week, the couple was spotted attending an event in London together, just after a source told PEOPLE that the couple is working on "making their relationship better." They were engaged in January 2022 after more than a year of dating.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In May, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, "They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though."

The source added that Fox and MGK, 33, "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup this past February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who is a cover star this year. However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

After that public sighting, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."

Related Articles
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and MGK 'Still Not Back to Normal' as They Try for 'Better' Relationship: Source (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (13919893m) Megan Fox 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly 'Slowly' Reconciling — But Wedding Planning Is 'Halted': Source (Exclusive)
tyson ritter and machine gun kelly
Tyson Ritter Claims Machine Gun Kelly 'Went Ballistic' on Him over Megan Fox Film Scene Suggestion
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Ordered This Norwegian Dessert for Machine Gun Kelly's Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrebwwHvJeI/?hl=en Headline: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates 33rd Birthday with Flamethrowers and Marijuana — But No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly's 33rd Birthday Celebration Featured Flamethrowers and Marijuana — but No Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spotted at 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Launch amid Relationship Issues 
Megan Fox attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands on Hawaii Trip After Relationship Difficulties
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Says No Cheating Was Involved in MGK Relationship as She Returns to Instagram
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Together in Hawaii amid Relationship Issues
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Introduce New Kitten on Instagram: 'Welcome Whiskey to the Gang'
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Goes Solo to Oscars Party, Source Says Friends Think MGK Engagement 'Likely Over' Soon
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Megan Fox and MGK Are 'Not Giving Up on Their Relationship' but She Is 'Still Upset': Source
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Is 'Having a Hard Time Trusting' MGK but They're 'Still Working on Their Issues': Sources
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Sparking Breakup Rumors