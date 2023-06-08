Megan Fox is a supportive fiancée.

On Wednesday night, the actress was spotted sitting in the audience at Machine Gun Kelly's show at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany.

In the photo, Fox, 37, is wearing an all-black ensemble with red lining on her leather jacket and matching red nails to pair with her recently debuted ginger hair.

The "Papercuts" singer's show in Berlin was one of a series of shows he has scheduled throughout Europe this summer.

Last week, the couple was spotted attending an event in London together, just after a source told PEOPLE that the couple is working on "making their relationship better." They were engaged in January 2022 after more than a year of dating.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In May, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, "They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though."

The source added that Fox and MGK, 33, "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup this past February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who is a cover star this year. However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

After that public sighting, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."

