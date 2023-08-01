Megan Fox’s Latest Steamy Photo Shoot Is Total Mermaid Vibe

Megan Fox has made the beach her natural habitat.

In her Instagram upload posted on Monday, the Transformers actress, 37, shared some new steamy snaps, taken by photographer Cibelle Levi, of herself basking in the water like a mermaid.

“Offering surf lessons,” Fox captioned her Instagram post, which has already generated nearly 2 million likes as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wearing a thin white frilly-looking dress, Fox is seen in the first pic kneeling while lying almost on her back with her arms outstretched. She does a similar pose in the next photo as a wave of water rushes toward her.

Megan Fox. Cibelle Levi

The third photo in the carousel features the star on her knees again. The last snap of Fox is a slight close-up of the same pose showcasing more of her curved backside.

The beach was also the setting for a previous sexy photoshoot also involving Fox and shot by Levi. Last week, Fox glammed it up with a dark outfit and silver bikini top in which she posed in the water and against the rocks. She wrote about the shoot on Instagram: "Cliodhna, queen of the banshees."

Megan Fox. Cibelle Levi

In the last month, the Till Death actress has been posting pictures of her alluring photoshoots with regular collaborator Levi on social media, featuring the actress either in a bikini or a see-through dress in a forest setting. In those shoots, Fox held pretty much nothing back and allowed her sexy side to truly come out via the photos.

While the images from the recent shoots have garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback from Instagram followers, some of Fox’s other fashion looks have drawn scrutiny by critics on social media, like a Jean Paul Gaultier dress she wore consisting of a sheer red and orange design with horizontal stripes that seemingly showed her nipples underneath. A photo of Fox wearing the outfit was shared on Instagram by her hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos.

Fox responded to the critics with a July 25 Instagram post. “Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum.” She included additional snaps and footage of her in the Gaultier outfit.

Her online supporters responded as well, with one person writing: "Respect button for Megan Fox 👉🏼," while another remarked, "You're spectacular, Meg, and I love the way you shut up haters."

