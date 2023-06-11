Megan Fox Slams Claim Her Kids Are ‘Forced’ to Wear 'Girls' Clothes': 'Never Use Children as Leverage'

“You f----d with the wrong witch," the actress said after politician Robby Starbuck criticized her three kids' fashion choices

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 11, 2023 09:56AM EDT
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)
Photo: Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty

Megan Fox is defending her kids.

Earlier this week, politician Robby Starbuck criticized Fox, 37, and the three children she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, writing on Twitter that the actress “forced” them to wear “girls [sic] clothes.”

In response, Fox shared a post on Instagram Saturday, calling out Starbuck, 34, for being a “clout chaser” and slamming him for “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign.”

”Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser, but let me teach you something,” Fox — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 with Green, 49 — began.

“Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she continued.

The Expendables 4 star, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly, added, “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

She then said she’s been “burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you” before, stating, "And yet i’m still here."

Fox finished her response with a warning, writing, “You f----d with the wrong witch.”

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox Welcome Son Journey River
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

In his original tweet, Starbuck shared a picture of Fox's three kids and wrote, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park."

Claiming that he "saw two of them have a full-on breakdown saying they were forced by their mum to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them," Starbuck added, "It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fox previously opened up about how she has her hands full as a mom of three boys.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021, joking, "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, every day.”

Teasing that "forks are weapons" in her house, the actress continued, "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee" she explained of her sons. "My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!' "

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to/ meganfox Verified Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland 132w
Megan Fox's 3 Kids: All About Noah, Bodhi and Journey
Duggar Family - Shiny Happy People
'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' — The Biggest Revelations from Prime Video's Explosive Docuseries
Hilarie Burton poses outside her house in upstate NY
Hilarie Burton Morgan on Building a Better Life Through ‘Magic and Mischief’
Brian Austin Green and his kids
Brian Austin Green's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Representative Nick Wilson
'Survivor' Winner Nick Wilson — Now a State Lawmaker — Addresses Backlash for Controversial 'Anti-Trans' Bill
Michael J. Fox family
Michael J. Fox's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Chris Christie, Donald Trump
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union
All About Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Wade
Robert F Kennedy Jr., speaks during a campaign event to launch his 2024 presidential bid, at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2023.
RFK Jr. Acknowledges His Family 'Just Plain Disagrees' with Him Amid Presidential Bid: 'I Love Them Back'
Megan Fox (L) and Brian Austin Green attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's Relationship Timeline
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards; Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace"
Christina Applegate Slams Candace Owens for Calling SKIMS Ad with Wheelchair Model 'Ridiculous'
Robert Kennedy jr, third son of Bob Kennedy during his speech at the 'No Green Pass' demonstration at Arco Della Pace on November 13, 2021 in Milan, Italy.
A Timeline of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Controversies
Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Otis Sudeikis, Daisy Sudeikis attends March For Our Lives Los Angeles on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
All About Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's 2 Kids