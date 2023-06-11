Megan Fox Slams Claim Her Kids Are ‘Forced’ to Wear 'Girls' Clothes': 'Never Use Children as Leverage'

Megan Fox is defending her kids.

Earlier this week, politician Robby Starbuck criticized Fox, 37, and the three children she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, writing on Twitter that the actress “forced” them to wear “girls [sic] clothes.”

In response, Fox shared a post on Instagram Saturday, calling out Starbuck, 34, for being a “clout chaser” and slamming him for “exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign.”

”Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser, but let me teach you something,” Fox — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 with Green, 49 — began.

“Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," she continued.



The Expendables 4 star, who is dating Machine Gun Kelly, added, “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

She then said she’s been “burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you” before, stating, "And yet i’m still here."

Fox finished her response with a warning, writing, “You f----d with the wrong witch.”

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox.

In his original tweet, Starbuck shared a picture of Fox's three kids and wrote, “These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park."

Claiming that he "saw two of them have a full-on breakdown saying they were forced by their mum to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them," Starbuck added, "It's pure child abuse. Pray for them."

Fox previously opened up about how she has her hands full as a mom of three boys.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021, joking, "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, every day.”

Teasing that "forks are weapons" in her house, the actress continued, "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee" she explained of her sons. "My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!' "