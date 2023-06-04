Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!

“Ace of cups + the star,” the 37-year-old actress captioned her Instagram selfies

By
Published on June 4, 2023 07:55 PM
Megan Fox
Photo:

Megan Fox/Instagram

Megan Fox is ready for summer with a new suit and hairdo.

The 37-year-old actress showed off her figure in a tiny black bikini along with a shorter hairstyle in a faceless selfie on her Instagram Sunday.

Fox shared another photo she snapped of herself — this time, showing her face as her shorter fiery red locks and freckles were on display out by the ocean.

“Ace of cups + the star,” she captioned her post, referring to the two tarot cards.

It appears the Jennifer’s Body star snipped several inches off her previously lengthy hair after she debuted her new ginger locks in May at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit party in New York City.

For the red carpet event, her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos styled her hair into waves that channeled the beach vibes of her tropical SI Swimsuit spread, which was photographed in the Dominican Republic.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox.

Megan Fox/Instagram

The actress is one of four cover stars of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2023 issue, wearing a barely there suit in the lush waters of the Dominican Republic, where her photo shoot took place.

"Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure," the mom of three told the outlet. "I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me."

Fox even admitted that she manifested this gig into reality — and she's stoked to see it come to life.

Her swimsuit for the cover is made of gold coins and an intricate body chain that leaves little to the imagination and allows Fox's tattoos and curves to stand out.

