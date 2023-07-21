Megan Fox Shoved Into Gate as Bodyguard Engages with Fan Who Allegedly Tried to Punch Machine Gun Kelly

The moment reportedly happened while the couple exited a ride at the Orange County Fair on Thursday

Updated on July 21, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in May 2021. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Megan Fox was caught in the middle of what appeared to be a scuffle between a fan and a bodyguard while having a night out with Machine Gun Kelly.

As seen in videos published by TMZ, Fox, 37, was pushed into a fence as a bodyguard engaged with a bystander as the couple exited a ride at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California. MGK, aka Colson Baker, 33, quickly intervened and pulled his fiancée away from the altercation.

A TikTok user who posted the 15-second clip wrote with it: "regular day at oc fair some random guy punches mgk..."

Reps for Fox and MGK did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple, who got engaged in January 2022, was spotted on a date earlier this week, as well, in Los Angeles.

The Expend4bles actress previously hinted at a possible breakup back in February, but a source told PEOPLE last month that she now "seems much happier" after reconciling with MGK: “They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together."

Megan Fox attends the Medical Inn Grand Opening and Charity Event
Megan Fox in June 2023.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

MGK had a different kind of fan interaction at one of his concerts at the 2023 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium earlier this month: He obliged an audience member's request to be punched by him.

In a video shared on MGK's Instagram, he read a sign held by a fan that read "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face." After reading the message, MGK asked with a lit joint in his hand, "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad?" The fan said because they "love" the artist.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MGK then said, "I got rings on, dude. That s---'s gonna hurt." He continued in the video, "I don't know. It's a lose-lose for me. I don't know if I'm gonna do it. I'll consider."

However, later in the show, MGK walked through the crowd while performing and held the fan's sign, showing it to the camera before lightly punching the fan in the face.

The fan appeared excited to have been punched, and MGK gestured to him and yelled, "I love you!" In the caption of the Instagram post, the musician wrote, "Making dreams come true."

