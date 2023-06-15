Megan Fox 'Seems Much Happier' Since Reconciling with Machine Gun Kelly: Source

A source tells PEOPLE that the pair are engaged, but are not wedding planning

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 12:18AM EDT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Photo:

Lester Cohen/Getty

Megan Fox “seems much happier” now that she and Machine Gun Kelly have reconciled, a source tells PEOPLE.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source tells PEOPLE of the couple. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

Fox and MGK have been engaged since January 2022.

The source adds, “Megan wears her ring too. She seems much happier.”

Megan Fox and Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Last week, Fox, 37, was seen supporting Kelly, 33, as she watched the rapper perform at the Waldbühne in Berlin, Germany.

In March, a source told PEOPLE how "they are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though."

​​"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Ricky Vigil M/Justin E Palmer/GC Images

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup in February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship may have ended.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. Last month, MGK walked the red carpet of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who was one of the magazine's featured cover stars.

After that public sighting, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."

