Megan Fox Responds to Backlash After Asking Fans to Help with Friend's GoFundMe

Megan Fox is speaking up after being blamed for — as she put it — “being miserly or lacking generosity.”

After using her platform to promote a GoFundMe page dedicated to the ailing father of friend Brittney Boyce, commenters called out the actress, 37, for the apparent faux pas of not publically donating to the cause herself.

Addressing social media and Reddit users who had pointed out she wasn’t among the GoFundMe post’s list of contributors (“as if she isn't rich as f--- and could help their friend immediately,” tweeted one), Fox posted a rebuttal in an Instagram story post Thursday.

“Hey weirdos,” she wrote. “Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Boyce, she asserted, had asked Fox to share a link to the “Michael’s Medical Expenses” fundraiser, dedicated to covering Boyce’s father’s medical costs in the wake of a recent pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

On Monday, the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body star posted on her Instagram a screenshot of the GoFundMe page, adding the caption: “If you guys are able to help please do.”

Her goal, Fox said in her Thursday post, was encouraging fans to “donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal,” reportedly per Boyce’s wishes.

“I just obliged her request,” Fox continued. “Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity.”

She concluded: “So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls--- you bunch of psychos.”

Boyce is a manicurist who created Nails of LA, a company selling press-on nail extensions and wraps. She described her father as “literally the best person, dad, husband & grandpa” in the description for the GoFundMe page. “He picked up his first prescription yesterday and it wasn’t covered by insurance… My goal here is to help him [with] medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has used her platform to push back against critics. On Tuesday, the Till Death actress clarified that a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress she was wearing in an Instagram post was not in fact skin-baring.

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote in her caption. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers, so no worries. We will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

Comments for that post included encouragement from followers. "You're spectacular, Meg, and I love the way you shut up haters,” wrote one.

Fox will next star in The Expendables 4, alongside franchise regulars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone. She recently starred in the action film Johnny & Clyde and as herself in an episode of FXX’s comedy Dave.

