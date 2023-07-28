Megan Fox Responds to Backlash After Asking Fans to Help with Friend's GoFundMe

After using her platform to spread the word about a friend’s ailing father, Megan Fox called those criticizing her a “bunch of psychos”

By
Jack Smart
Jack Smart
Jack Smart is the Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. With 10 years of experience as an entertainment journalist, he previously worked at The A.V. Club and Backstage.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 12:11AM EDT
Megan Fox Responds to Backlash After Asking Fans to Help with Friend's GoFundMe
Megan Fox. Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty

Megan Fox is speaking up after being blamed for — as she put it — “being miserly or lacking generosity.”

After using her platform to promote a GoFundMe page dedicated to the ailing father of friend Brittney Boyce, commenters called out the actress, 37, for the apparent faux pas of not publically donating to the cause herself. 

Addressing social media and Reddit users who had pointed out she wasn’t among the GoFundMe post’s list of contributors (“as if she isn't rich as f--- and could help their friend immediately,” tweeted one), Fox posted a rebuttal in an Instagram story post Thursday.

“Hey weirdos,” she wrote. “Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Boyce, she asserted, had asked Fox to share a link to the “Michael’s Medical Expenses” fundraiser, dedicated to covering Boyce’s father’s medical costs in the wake of a recent pancreatic cancer diagnosis. 

On Monday, the Transformers and Jennifer’s Body star posted on her Instagram a screenshot of the GoFundMe page, adding the caption: “If you guys are able to help please do.”

Her goal, Fox said in her Thursday post, was encouraging fans to “donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal,” reportedly per Boyce’s wishes. 

Megan Fox seen leaving her hotel heading to Machine Gun Kelly's gig at the Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2023
Megan Fox.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

“I just obliged her request,” Fox continued. “Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity.”

She concluded: “So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls--- you bunch of psychos.”

Boyce is a manicurist who created Nails of LA, a company selling press-on nail extensions and wraps. She described her father as “literally the best person, dad, husband & grandpa” in the description for the GoFundMe page. “He picked up his first prescription yesterday and it wasn’t covered by insurance… My goal here is to help him [with] medical expenses so he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This isn’t the first time Fox has used her platform to push back against critics. On Tuesday, the Till Death actress clarified that a sheer Jean Paul Gaultier dress she was wearing in an Instagram post was not in fact skin-baring. 

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote in her caption. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers, so no worries. We will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

Comments for that post included encouragement from followers. "You're spectacular, Meg, and I love the way you shut up haters,” wrote one. 

Fox will next star in The Expendables 4, alongside franchise regulars Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone. She recently starred in the action film Johnny & Clyde and as herself in an episode of FXX’s comedy Dave.

Related Articles
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Are Still ‘Doing Great’: They ‘Are Very Into Each Other’ (Exclusive Source)
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. - Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. US actress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 19, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Reexamined in Netflix Documentary 1 Year Later: See the Trailer
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Ethan Slater's Ex Breaks Silence About His Romance with Ariana Grande: 'My Family' Is 'Collateral Damage'
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
J. Robert Oppenheimer's Grandson Says 'Oppenheimer' Poison Apple Scene Isn't True: 'Really Serious Accusation'
MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures
How Lizzo's 'Barbie' Song 'Pink' Shaped the Beginning of the Movie: 'Everyone Suddenly Got the Tone'
Christopher McQuarrie Julia Roberts and Tom Cruise
'Mission: Impossible 7' Director Says He Considered Casting Julia Roberts for Flashback Sequence with Tom Cruise
Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend "Barbie" Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario
'Barbie' Star Simu Liu Praises Fellow Ken Ryan Gosling as 'the Best Human in Every Way'
Colin Farrell and Tory Kittles walk the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Colin Farrell, Sarah Silverman and Kate Flannery Walk the SAG-AFTRA Picket Line in Los Angeles
Tyler Perry Is Offering $100K Reward for Information About Targeted Murder of Gay Black Man
Tyler Perry Calls for Help, Offers $100K Reward for Information About Targeted Murder of Gay Man
Paul Mescal attends the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, Russell Crowe Gladiator - 2000 Director: Ridley Scott Dreamworks/Universal USA Scene Still
Paul Mescal Got 'Gladiator 2' Role After Producers Saw Him Shirtless in a Play: 'It Was Electric'
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Lena Dunham's 'Polly Pocket' Script for Lily Collins Is 'Great,' Producer Says After 'Barbie' Success
Director/Writer GRETA GERWIG, Margot Robbie and RYAN GOSLING on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures BARBIE a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Addresses Right-Wing Backlash and Reveals How She Knew Ryan Gosling was Her Perfect Ken
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons
Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'
Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'
Ryan Reynolds Wishes âStunningâ Sandra Bullock Happy Birthday with Joke About Their âProposalâ Nude Scene
Ryan Reynolds Wishes 'Stunning' Sandra Bullock a Happy Birthday with Joke About Their 'Proposal' Nude Scene
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade's Relationship Timeline
Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli's Relationship Timeline