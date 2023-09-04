Megan Fox Steps Out with Fiery Red Hair with Machine Gun Kelly

The 'Expend4bles' star ditched her signature brunette style for a red-hot new look

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
Published on September 4, 2023 10:20PM EDT
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are loved-up as they walk arm-in-arm leaving Soho House in New York City
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in New York City on Sept. 4, 2023.

Christopher Peterson / SplashNews

Megan Fox has a new look!

The Expend4bles star, 37, and her partner Machine Gun Kelly were spotted out in New York City on Monday leaving Soho House. 

While out on the town, Fox, a former brunette, debuted a bold hair transformation — short, fiery red tresses.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, 33, had his arm around his fiancée's shoulder as she wore a strappy navy blue polka dot mini dress. She layered gold necklaces to tie her ensemble together. Kelly wore layered necklaces but opted for silver as he was by her side in a pastel orange tank top and dark khaki colored pants. 

Fox and Kelly met in March 2020 while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shortly after the project was announced, it was temporarily shut down. 

While the film was on pause, the two co-stars began a romance and grew closer. By May 2020, a source told PEOPLE that the entertainers had been "spending time together at Megan's house," adding, "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with [Fox's ex-husband Brian Austin Green]."

That same month, Fox collaborated with Kelly again when she appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video.

The Jennifer's Body actress and Green married in 2010 after previously meeting on the set of the ABC sitcom Hope & Faith in 2004. They share three sons — Noah Shannon, 10, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7.  

They split in May 2020. Fox filed for divorce from Green in November 2020 after 10 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences on Nov. 25, 2020.

When the Rogue actress accepted Kelly’s marriage proposal in January 2022, she revealed that they sealed their bond by drinking each other’s blood

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22 ✨." 

As the blood buzz boomed, Fox clarified her statement in an April 2022 cover story interview with British Glamour

She asserted that it was “just a few drops,” adding, “we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair hit a snag in their relationship in February 2023 when an insider told PEOPLE that the couple "had a fight over the weekend" and that Fox was "very upset" and refused to “speak to" MGK.

She also posted cryptic song lyrics to her Instagram before deleting her account.

By June, the “Wild Boy” and Fox had seemingly ironed out their issues.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source told PEOPLE of the couple, adding that Fox was wearing her engagement ring again. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

She seems much happier,” the insider shared.

