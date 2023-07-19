Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Movie Date Together After Working on Relationship

A source told PEOPLE in June that the pair "have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
Published on July 19, 2023 02:24PM EDT
Megan Fox seems to be pulling MGK back into her web with ultra-sexy apparel Megan was seen bursting out of a lingerie-style top as she and MGK picked up snacks from Erewhon Organic before heading to a movie in Calabasas
Photo:

BACKGRID

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a summer date night.

On Sunday, Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, were photographed together in Los Angeles as they picked up snacks at Erewhon Market on their way to see a movie in Calabasas.

Kelly, aka Colson Baker, could be seen reaching toward Fox as they walked together, the musician holding a bag from the market as Fox carried a jacket to go with her all-black outfit.

The Jennifer's Body actress's outing with Kelly appears to be the first time the couple has been photographed together in public since May. The pair, who have been engaged since January 2022, went through relationship troubles after Fox hinted at a possible breakup in February.

A source told PEOPLE last month that she now "seems much happier" after reconciling with Kelly.

BACKGRID

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source said. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”

Fox and Kelly's relationship took on breakup rumors in the winter after Fox removed photos of him from her Instagram account, posted a cryptic caption and temporarily deleted her own account. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation about their relationship.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Lester Cohen/Getty

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source said in May, noting that Fox still appeared "hesitant" about the relationship. "Things are still not back to normal though."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," the source added.

In June, Fox was seen supporting Kelly as she attended the musician's performance at the Waldbühne in Berlin.

Most recently, Kelly left a flirtatious comment on his fiancée's Instagram post over the weekend. "If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," Kelly wrote in response to the post, which showed Fox posing in a tree in a bikini.

