Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Enjoy Movie Date Together After Working on Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a summer date night.

On Sunday, Fox, 37, and Kelly, 33, were photographed together in Los Angeles as they picked up snacks at Erewhon Market on their way to see a movie in Calabasas.

Kelly, aka Colson Baker, could be seen reaching toward Fox as they walked together, the musician holding a bag from the market as Fox carried a jacket to go with her all-black outfit.

The Jennifer's Body actress's outing with Kelly appears to be the first time the couple has been photographed together in public since May. The pair, who have been engaged since January 2022, went through relationship troubles after Fox hinted at a possible breakup in February.

A source told PEOPLE last month that she now "seems much happier" after reconciling with Kelly.



BACKGRID

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter.

“They have done a lot of work to make their relationship strong again and are back together,” the source said. “They are engaged, but are not wedding planning.”



Fox and Kelly's relationship took on breakup rumors in the winter after Fox removed photos of him from her Instagram account, posted a cryptic caption and temporarily deleted her own account. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation about their relationship.



Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."



Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Lester Cohen/Getty

"They are back together. They have explored therapy," a source said in May, noting that Fox still appeared "hesitant" about the relationship. "Things are still not back to normal though."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," the source added.



In June, Fox was seen supporting Kelly as she attended the musician's performance at the Waldbühne in Berlin.

Most recently, Kelly left a flirtatious comment on his fiancée's Instagram post over the weekend. "If this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me," Kelly wrote in response to the post, which showed Fox posing in a tree in a bikini.

