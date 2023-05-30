Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Attend an Event in London Together amid Rekindling Their Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just touched down in London town.

The couple was spotted attending an event in London together on Tuesday night after a source recently told PEOPLE that they are working on “making their relationship better."

With her new ginger hair on display, the 37-year-old actress sported a white see-through asymmetrical tank and studded black pants with a matching handbag and platform heels.



The 33-year-old musician showed off his tatted arms in a sleeveless oversized gray suit. He completed the look with a long dangling chain necklace and black-and-white sneakers.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE of the couple, "They are back together. They have explored therapy. Things are still not back to normal though."

The couple have been engaged since January 2022.

The source added that Fox and MGK "were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant."

"She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go," said the source.

The Jennifer's Body actress hinted at a possible breakup this past February, removing photos of her musician fiancé from her Instagram account and posting a cryptic caption. A week later, she returned to Instagram to break her silence amid speculation that their relationship might be over.

Fox wrote at the time, "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

In April, the two were photographed holding hands on a trip to Hawaii. And earlier this month, MGK showed up to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch to support Fox, who is a cover star this year. However, the pair did not walk the red carpet together.

After that public sighting, a separate insider told PEOPLE their wedding planning "remains halted" even as they gradually repair their relationship.

"He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting," the insider said. "He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress."

