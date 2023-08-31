Megan Fox and Jason Statham Go Head to Head in Sexy First Clip from 'Expend4bles' (Exclusive)

Jason Statham and Megan Fox are turning up the heat in Expend4bles.

On Thursday, Lionsgate shared a clip from the latest entry in the Expendables franchise exclusively with PEOPLE. The scene shows Fox, 37, as she joins the franchise as Gina with a steamy introduction alongside returning star Statham, 56, as Lee Christmas.

In the clip, Lee tells Gina he wants to join her on a mission she is embarking on. When Gina tells him he is not invited, Lee asks if she will miss him while she's away.

"No. There's lots of other boys on the mission," she says, leading Lee to try and walk away with a document of hers. After Gina says she is "not in the mood," Lee offers to play a Jimi Hendrix song and grabs her, initiating some choreography that falls somewhere between a fight and foreplay.

Statham and Fox's characters wrestle around their home and trade verbal barbs at each other, eventually crashing through two double doors and into a bathroom.



Lionsgate

Statham's character winds up on top, but when he notices some lingerie hanging from another door, he suggests the two take their evening to a more romantic place.

Fox joins the fourth Expendables movie along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Andy Garcia. Series favorites Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone return for the new movie, which pits the crew against a new villain, portrayed by Iko Uwais.



Megan Fox and Jason Statham in 'Expend4bles'. Lionsgate

"Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table," reads a synopsis for the film.

"But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."



Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran also star in the movie. A trailer for the film released in June teased 77-year-old Stallone's character Barney Ross recruiting Lee for yet another world-saving adventure.



Expend4bles is in theaters Sept. 22.

