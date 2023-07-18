Megan Fox Frees the Nipple — and Then Some! — in Risqué Forest Photo Shoot

Megan Fox is not afraid to free the nipple.

In her latest Instagram post Tuesday, the Transformers actress, 37, shared several snaps taken by photographer Cibelle Levi from a photo shoot in a serene forest. She wrote in the caption: “a fourth house taurus sun.”

In the photos, Fox holds pretty much nothing back, letting her sexy side truly come out.

The first photo depicts Fox in a wet, see-through dress that leaves little to the imagination.

Cibelle Levi

Next is an image of the actress standing and facing away from the camera showing her backside, and a little bit of her exposed butt.

A close-up pic displays Fox’s profile from the side, including her curves.

The last snap in the carousel shows her toes, one of them featuring a ring, dipped in water.

On Saturday, Fox uploaded photos also shot by Levi on Instagram that featured her rocking a green two-piece in the forest while surrounded by leaves.



“The forest is my oldest friend," Fox captioned the shots.

Her Instagram followers weren’t the only ones who reacted upon seeing the photos Saturday — so did Fox’s rocker fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wrote in the comments section: "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me.”

Although Fox didn't respond directly in the comments, her photos have garnered quite a reaction and well — millions of likes.

Cibelle Levi

The photos kept coming, though. On Monday, Fox shared more photos from the shoot with the caption: “the trees call me by my name.”

