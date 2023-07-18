Megan Fox Frees the Nipple — and Then Some! — in Risqué Forest Photo Shoot

Fox just keeps sharing the photos from the shoot, and fans can't get enough

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 08:18PM EDT
Megan Fox bikini
Photo:

Cibelle Levi

Megan Fox is not afraid to free the nipple.

In her latest Instagram post Tuesday, the Transformers actress, 37, shared several snaps taken by photographer Cibelle Levi from a photo shoot in a serene forest. She wrote in the caption: “a fourth house taurus sun.”

In the photos, Fox holds pretty much nothing back, letting her sexy side truly come out.

The first photo depicts Fox in a wet, see-through dress that leaves little to the imagination.

Megan Fox bikini

Cibelle Levi

Next is an image of the actress standing and facing away from the camera showing her backside, and a little bit of her exposed butt.

A close-up pic displays Fox’s profile from the side, including her curves.

The last snap in the carousel shows her toes, one of them featuring a ring, dipped in water.

On Saturday, Fox uploaded photos also shot by Levi on Instagram that featured her rocking a green two-piece in the forest while surrounded by leaves. 

“The forest is my oldest friend," Fox captioned the shots.

Her Instagram followers weren’t the only ones who reacted upon seeing the photos Saturday — so did Fox’s rocker fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wrote in the comments section: "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me.”

Although Fox didn't respond directly in the comments, her photos have garnered quite a reaction and well — millions of likes.

Megan Fox bikini

Cibelle Levi

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The photos kept coming, though. On Monday, Fox shared more photos from the shoot with the caption: “the trees call me by my name.” 

Related Articles
Julia Fox
Julia Fox Claps Back at 'Haters That Said I Lost My A--'
Jennifer Garner attends "Party Down" FYC at Hollywood Athletic Club
Jennifer Garner Wore a Polka-Dot Midi Skirt, and We Found Similar Styles of the Summer Trend Starting at $25
Olivia Munn Haircut.
Olivia Munn Reveals Her First Haircut Since Giving Birth to Baby Malcolm in 2021
Gigi Hadid shares bikini pic while on holiday in the Cayman Islands
Gigi Hadid Poses for Carefree Bikini Pictures Following Arrest News: 'All's Well That Ends Well'
Florence Pugh attends the UK premiere of 'Oppenheimer'
Florence Pugh Says She Shaved Her Head to Take 'Vanity Out of the Picture'
ice spice; sabrina elba; amber rose
This Is the Viral $420 Dress Kylie Jenner, Ice Spice and Sabrina Elba Can't Stop Wearing
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have âDaughter/Mom/Grandma Dayâ at Spa: âIt Was Soooo Worth It!â
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner Have ‘Daughter/Mom/Grandma Day’ at Spa: ‘Soooo Worth It!’
Lori Harvey Kisses Boyfriend Damson Idris in the Pool While Vacationing with Family https://www.instagram.com/stories/loriharvey/3149206728126130606/
Lori Harvey Kisses Boyfriend Damson Idris in the Pool While Vacationing with Family
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 23: Michael B. Jordan attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)
Michael B. Jordan Enjoys Being Shirtless on the Big Screen: ‘I’m in My Physical Prime’
The former Czech tennis player Martina Navratilova receives the golden racket during the Italian tennis internationals at the Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), May 21st, 2023
Martina Navratilova Recalls Emotional Toll of Cancer Battle: '7 Months of Hell'
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix’s Favorite ‘Revenge’ Look Is Definitely Not the One You’re Expecting
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels
Ashley Park attends Cartier Style Et Luxe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 16, 2023 in Chichester, England
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Anniversary Celebrated with a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez Wears White Minidress for Dinner with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'
Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin goop
Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs Out with Lookalike Daughter Apple, 19, at Their Hamptons Home