Megan Fox is moving on with new ink!

The Jennifer's Body star, 37, got some new tattoos, including a coverup of some old ink dedicated to ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox went to New Jersey-based artists Jesse Krydick and Syd Smith, who were visiting Los Angeles on a nationwide tour when they tattooed the actress, for the coverup and finger designs.

Smith shared an Instagram post showing off the 19 fine-line tattoos she added to Fox’s hands, which she simply captioned, “Finger tats on @meganfox 🔥.”

The tattoos, which the Transformers star showed off alongside a stunning chrome manicure, now ornament both of her hands. The fine-line designs include sparkles, the number 11 and an intricate eyeball design.

An Instagram post shared by Krydick showcases an original design covering the spot on the star’s pelvis that was previously decorated with text that read “Brian.”

During his stint in Los Angeles, the artist inked over the old tattoo with an intricate design — a dainty star-and-moon-speckled snake wrapped around flowers, with its tongue reaching for a triangle located slightly above Fox’s pelvis.

“Coverup tattoo for @meganfox 🐍,” Krydick captioned his post. “Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted.”

The artist also thanked Fox for her trust and added that he is “very grateful for all of the [opportunities] tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress first publicly debuted the hip tattoo dedicated to her ex in 2015, according to reporting from Daily Mail. Five years later, the couple split for good.

Throughout their decade-long marriage, the actress filed for divorce from Green several times — including once in 2015 — with the final filing happening in 2020, with Fox citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2022.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly making their red carpet debut as a couple in 2020.

Fox, who now co-parents her three sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with Green, has been in an on-and-off relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly since 2020.

Since they began dating, the actress and 33-year-old rapper have gotten body mods together and allegedly inspired by each other. In late 2020, Fox debuted a new shoulder tattoo believed to be a tribute to Kelly, and the pair got matching ring-finger tattoos in 2022.