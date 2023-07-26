Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'

Megan Fox is defending her latest daring look.



On Tuesday, the Till Death star, 37, fired back after receiving some critical comments about a dress she wore in a photo posted on Instagram by her hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos. The Jean Paul Gaultier dress — a sheer red and orange design with horizontal stripes — appeared at first glance to reveal her nipples underneath.

Megan Fox wears a sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination. meganfox/Instagram

However, Fox quickly set the record straight — and shut down her critics — with her own Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers, so no worries. We will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."



Her post included more photos of the sheer dress, which she accessorized with a collection of silver-colored necklaces, including a wrapped snake chain. Her hair was styled in a chic updo with face-framing strands.

Many of Fox's followers were quick to praise her for standing up for herself and not letting the naysayers get her down. "Respect button for Megan Fox 👉🏼," one person wrote, while another commented, "You're spectacular, Meg, and I love the way you shut up haters."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

While Fox kept her nipples covered up for this latest look, she's hardly shy about baring her body. Earlier this month, the actress shared several sultry snaps on Instagram taken by photographer Cibelle Levi from a photo shoot in a forest. In one of the images, she wore a wet, see-through dress that left little to the imagination. The post has since racked up nearly 4 million views.

As comfortable as she seems to be with showing off her body, Fox recently opened up about her struggles with viewing her body in a positive light. "I have body dysmorphia — I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," the Transformers star said in a video for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she explained. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think," she added.

Fox first revealed she suffered from body dysmorphia and had "a lot of deep insecurities" in an October 2021 interview with British GQ.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she said at the time.

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can't stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and distress, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.

