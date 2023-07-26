Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples," the 'Transformers' star wrote in an Instagram post

By
Erin Clack
Erin Clack

Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'
Megan Fox clapped back at critics of her latest revealing look. Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty; meganfox/Instagram

Megan Fox is defending her latest daring look.

On Tuesday, the Till Death star, 37, fired back after receiving some critical comments about a dress she wore in a photo posted on Instagram by her hair stylist, Dimitris Giannetos. The Jean Paul Gaultier dress — a sheer red and orange design with horizontal stripes — appeared at first glance to reveal her nipples underneath.

Megan Fox Claps Back at People Commenting on Her Nipple Pasties Showing Under Her Sheer Dress: 'Calm Down'
Megan Fox wears a sheer dress that leaves little to the imagination.

meganfox/Instagram

However, Fox quickly set the record straight — and shut down her critics — with her own Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers, so no worries. We will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

Her post included more photos of the sheer dress, which she accessorized with a collection of silver-colored necklaces, including a wrapped snake chain. Her hair was styled in a chic updo with face-framing strands.

Many of Fox's followers were quick to praise her for standing up for herself and not letting the naysayers get her down. "Respect button for Megan Fox 👉🏼," one person wrote, while another commented, "You're spectacular, Meg, and I love the way you shut up haters."

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

While Fox kept her nipples covered up for this latest look, she's hardly shy about baring her body. Earlier this month, the actress shared several sultry snaps on Instagram taken by photographer Cibelle Levi from a photo shoot in a forest. In one of the images, she wore a wet, see-through dress that left little to the imagination. The post has since racked up nearly 4 million views.

As comfortable as she seems to be with showing off her body, Fox recently opened up about her struggles with viewing her body in a positive light. "I have body dysmorphia — I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," the Transformers star said in a video for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2023 issue. "There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever."

"When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, but I should look this way," she explained. "And why I had an awareness of my body that young I'm not sure, and it definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."

"The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think," she added.

Fox first revealed she suffered from body dysmorphia and had "a lot of deep insecurities" in an October 2021 interview with British GQ.

"We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," she said at the time.

Body dysmorphia is described as a mental health disorder in which a person can't stop thinking about a perceived defect or flaw in their appearance, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disorder can cause anxiety and distress, making it difficult to function in social situations and daily life.

Related Articles
Christina Aguilera attends the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures ; Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Christina Aguilera Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Selena Gomez's 31st Birthday Party
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night together in Beverly Hills
Al Pacino and Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Have Date Night in Beverly Hills 1 Month After Welcoming Baby
Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show; Victoria Beckham Wears Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress
Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands. The 28 year old American model who was pictured flying out at JFK wore a beige crop top paired with distressed denim jeans and red Converse high top sneakers.
Gigi Hadid Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Her Arrest
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Says She Truly Feels Confident in Her Style These Days: ‘I Just Really Feel Me’
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Megan Fox Turns Up the Heat in a Completely Sheer Dress That Matches Her Fiery Red Hair
Inside RHONY's Jenna Lyons's SoHo Apartment Filled With Wonderful Objects Vogue
Jenna Lyons Revisits Her Iconic 2011 Met Gala Dress During Epic Home Tour: ‘I Might Bury Myself in It’
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: âIn with the New'
Kelsea Ballerini Debuts Chic Wavy Lob: ‘In with the New'
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillipe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Twin in Matching Red Carpet Looks: 'Perfect Duo'
Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox pose at the Michael J. Fox Foundation opening night gala performance "Back to the Future: The Musical"
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, More 'Back to the Future' Stars Reunite at Gala for Broadway Musical
Aurora Culpo and Olivia Culpo visit SiriusXM Studios to promote their new reality show "The Culpo Sisters" on November 08, 2022 in New York City.
Aurora Culpo Gets Busted After Swiping Her Sister Olivia's Bikini: 'Was Waiting for This'
Heidi Klum wore these super cute feathered shorts
Heidi Klum Parties in the Tiniest Denim Cutoffs with Feathery Trim — See Her Fun Look!
Brooklyn Tattoo Artist Reveals ChloÃÂ« Grace Moretz' Newest Ink.
Chloë Grace Moretz Gets Delicate New Tattoo Inspired by Classic 1900s Horticulture Book: Photos
Salma Hayek instagram pool summer
Salma Hayek Splashes Around in the Pool in a Barbie-Inspired Plunging Pink Swimsuit