Megan Fox Reveals She Wrote Book About the 'Secrets of Men' in Her Life: 'My Freedom Lives in These Pages'

The actress says she wrote the book "in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Megan Fox announces book
Photo:

Franziska Krug/Getty, Simon and Schuster

Megan Fox wrote a book she hopes inspires fans.

The Jennifer's Body actress announced Tuesday that her first book of poems, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, will be released Nov. 7.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," Fox, 37, said in a statement. "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A press release from publisher Simon & Schuster calls the book a "powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time." The book contains over 70 "heartbreaking and dark" poems that "showcases her wicked humor."

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year," it adds.

Fox, who next stars in the action sequel The Expend4bles, shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2020 after 16 years of an on-and-off relationship. She's now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox in May.

Getty

In 2021, Fox told InStyle about being misunderstood throughout her career, often facing sexism in Hollywood.

"I had to adopt a belief system that only I was going to take care of myself and be there for myself because I was constantly going to be outcast or rejected," she said at the time.

Eventually, though, "I had this incredible breakthrough," she recalled, "and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt."

Related Articles
Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall Featuring: Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall Where: London, United Kingdom
Sandra Bullock Called Partner Bryan Randall the 'Love of My Life' as He Privately Battled ALS
RILEY KEOUGH COVERS VANITY FAIR
Riley Keough Reveals Baby's Name - And It Includes Nods to Grandfather Elvis Presley and Late Brother
Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell Vegan Fashion Week
Corey Feldman Separating from Wife Courtney Anne After 7 Years amid Her Continued 'Health Issues'
Gesine Bullock-Prado and Sandra Bullock attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'The Lost City'; Sandra Bullock seen arriving at the London Premiere of Oceans 8 with partner Bryan Randall
Sandra Bullock's Sister Gesine Bullock-Prado Speaks Out on Bryan Randall's Death, ALS: 'A Cruel Disease'
Greta Gerwig attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Will 'Barbie' Have a Sequel After Making $1 Billion? Greta Gerwig Wants to 'Go Back to Barbie Land'
Margot Robbie Is Larger Than Life in the New 'Barbie' Teaser
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie' Would 'Make a Billion Dollars' in Early Pitch Meeting
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Speedy Divorce Settlement and How They Divided Assets
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie from Hit Movie
You Can Now Buy Kate McKinnon's Weird Barbie Doll from the Hit Movie
Franz Rogowski and Adele Exarchopoulos appear in Passages
All About the Steamy Love-Triangle Film 'Passages' — and Why Director Rejected Its 'Dangerous' NC-17 Rating
Reese Witherspoon Twins With Daughter Ava in Sweet New Photo: 'Summer Nights With my Favorite Daughter'
Reese Witherspoon Twins with Ava Phillippe in Sweet Photo: 'Summer Nights with My Favorite Daughter'
Ryan Gosling Flexes His Muscles and Sings His Ken Anthem in New "Barbie" Trailer
Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Song 'I'm Just Ken' Makes It to the Billboard Hot 100 Chart
See Megan Thee Stallion in Wild Trailer for A24's First-Ever Movie Musical
Megan Thee Stallion Raps in Wild Trailer for A24's First Musical (with a Raunchy NSFW Title)
'Haunted Mansion' Director Reveals How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
'Haunted Mansion' Director on How Winona Ryder's 'Delightfully Weird' Cameo Happened: 'Felt So Right'
Charlies Angels Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing
'Charlie's Angels' Costars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunite During Rare Outing — See the Photo!
Adam Brody Says He Tried Out for Guardians of the Galaxy but Chris Pratt Was Better Fit for Star-Lord
Adam Brody Auditioned for Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I Wanted That One'