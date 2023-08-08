Megan Fox Reveals She Wrote Book About the 'Secrets of Men' in Her Life: 'My Freedom Lives in These Pages'

Megan Fox wrote a book she hopes inspires fans.

The Jennifer's Body actress announced Tuesday that her first book of poems, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, will be released Nov. 7.



"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," Fox, 37, said in a statement. "I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

"My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness," she added.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A press release from publisher Simon & Schuster calls the book a "powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time." The book contains over 70 "heartbreaking and dark" poems that "showcases her wicked humor."

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you’ll read all year," it adds.

Fox, who next stars in the action sequel The Expend4bles, shares three kids with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2020 after 16 years of an on-and-off relationship. She's now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox in May. Getty

In 2021, Fox told InStyle about being misunderstood throughout her career, often facing sexism in Hollywood.

"I had to adopt a belief system that only I was going to take care of myself and be there for myself because I was constantly going to be outcast or rejected," she said at the time.

Eventually, though, "I had this incredible breakthrough," she recalled, "and I realized that I had been living in a self-imposed prison for so long because I let other people tell me who I was or what I wasn't. I hid because I was hurt."

