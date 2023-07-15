Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $640 Million — Making It the Seventh-Largest in Game's History

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow.

The lottery prize soared to $640 million on Friday, making it the seventh-largest in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a statement, per Associated Press.

No winner was named on Friday night after the numbers 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold mega ball 15 were drawn.

According to AP, the winner who draws the lucky numbers next will only earn the estimated $640 million if they choose an annuity paid over 29 years. However, almost all winners take a cash payout.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While no one won the top prize on Friday, there were four winners whose tickets matched the numbers drawn for the second prize. One of the tickets purchased in South Carolina included an optional multiplier, which would boost the winnings to $2 million. Two tickets were purchased in California and the fourth was sold in North Carolina, Mega Millions said, per AP.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is on Tuesday for an estimated $328 million. Tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

