Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $640 Million — Making It the Seventh-Largest in Game's History

No player managed to match all six numbers in Friday night's drawing

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Mega Millions
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $640 million. Photo:

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow.

The lottery prize soared to $640 million on Friday, making it the seventh-largest in the game’s history, Mega Millions said in a statement, per Associated Press.

No winner was named on Friday night after the numbers 10, 24, 48, 51, 66 and gold mega ball 15 were drawn.

According to AP, the winner who draws the lucky numbers next will only earn the estimated $640 million if they choose an annuity paid over 29 years. However, almost all winners take a cash payout.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While no one won the top prize on Friday, there were four winners whose tickets matched the numbers drawn for the second prize. One of the tickets purchased in South Carolina included an optional multiplier, which would boost the winnings to $2 million. Two tickets were purchased in California and the fourth was sold in North Carolina, Mega Millions said, per AP.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, including Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is on Tuesday for an estimated $328 million. Tickets cost $2 and the odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

Related Articles
A Father of 4 â Who Was Months Away from His Wedding â Dead After Falling into a Manhole at Work
Father of 4 Dead After Falling into Manhole at Work Just Months Before His Wedding
Boy Dies in Wisconsin Work Accident
16-Year-Old Who Died in Sawmill Accident Saves Mom’s Life with Liver Donation: 'Perfect Match'
A close-up portrait view of a North American beaver, Quebec, Canada
Young Girl Bitten in the Leg by Rabid Beaver While Swimming in Georgia Lake
Missing 13-Year-Old Wisconsin Boy May Be Living as Survivalist, Police Say
Wisconsin Boy, 13, Who Disappeared 1 Month Ago May Be Attempting to Live ‘Off the Grid’: Police
This morning deputies responded to the Forest Glen and Golf Course community after a nearly 7-foot alligator attacked a man who was out for a walk.
Man, 79, Attacked by Alligator While on Early Morning Walk at Florida Country Club: 'I’m Bleeding'
Drs. Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa with 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan at Hadassah #Medical Center following his recovery after surgery to reattach his head to his neck after he #suffered internal decapitation in an #accident.
Doctors Reattach 12-Year-Old Boy's Head After It Was ‘Almost Completely Disconnected’ in Bike Accident
Husband of Jessica Hahn, Secretary in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker Scandal, Files for Divorce
Husband of Jessica Hahn, Secretary in Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker Scandal, Files for Divorce
San Juan National Forest in Colorado
Sheep Herder 'Severely Injured' After Being Attacked by Black Bear in Colorado
This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Florida Sinkhole That Killed Sleeping Man in 2013 Opens for Third Time: 'This Is Mother Nature'
Texas Baby Surrender
Young Parents Surrender Hour-Old Newborn to Tx. Store Employees Who Helped Them After Baby's Birth
Manny and Abigail Vargas
'Amazing Parents' Killed in California Plane Crash, Leaving Behind 5 'Beautiful Children'
Heyer Elementary School teacher Melissa Tempel, testifies during a Waukesha School Board hearing regarding her termination Wednesday, July 12. Waukesha School District superintendent James Sebert recommended Tempel be fired for a tweet criticizing the district's decision to ban the Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton song, Rainbowland.
Wisconsin Teacher Fired After Criticizing School District's Ban of Student 'Rainbowland' Performance
Pilot Brian Depauw reacts in the witness box at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial at the Auckland Environment Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday July 13, 2023
Pilot Relives How He Escaped Volcano Eruption by Jumping Into Sea: ‘I Hit the Water, It Went Black’
The Grand Ditch cuts a path along the Never Summer Mountains to deliver Colorado River water across the Continental Divide into Eastern Colorado
‘Fairly Mummified’ Remains of 3 Hikers Discovered in Remote Colorado Campsite
Pamela Nugent, Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Get to Fiance and Dad: Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone
Woman Who Died in N.Y. Flood Was Trying to Reach Fiancé and Dad: 'Two Steps Into the Road, She Was Gone'
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 26th Birthday and Gets Shout Outs from Mindy Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 26th Birthday and Gets Sweet Message from Husband: 'Best Partner'