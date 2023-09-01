Meg Ryan Says Her Kids Describe Her 'When Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene as a 'Very Unique Embarrassment'

Meg Ryan is mom to actor Jack Quaid, 31, and daughter Daisy, 19

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 1, 2023 09:35AM EDT
WHEN HARRY MET SALLY..., Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, 1989.
Meg Ryan in "When Harry Met Sally". Photo:

 Columbia Pictures/ Courtesy: Everett 

Meg Ryan is revealing what her kids think of one of her most memorable moments from When Harry Met Sally.

In Ryan's chat with Carol Burnett for Interview magazine, the actress, 61, recalled recently speaking with son Jack Quaid and daughter Daisy True Ryan about their thoughts on her unique relationship with New York City's famed Katz's Delicatessen.

The restaurant served as the backdrop for When Harry Met Sally's iconic scene between Ryan and costar Billy Crystal, in which Ryan's character Sally fakes an orgasm to prove a point.

"Yeah. It’s funny, my son just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli," Ryan said, after remembering how she and Crystal, 75, filmed the scene "over and over and over again."

"My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment,' " she said, laughing. "He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.' ”

Jack Quaid, Meg Ryan, and Daisy True
Jack Quaid; Meg Ryan; and Daisy True.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kristy Sparow/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

"I wonder if it’s the right one," Ryan said of the seat in Katz's with the arrow.

Ryan has not appeared in a movie since 2015's Ithaca, which also marked her feature-length debut as a director. She is returning this fall with a new rom-com she cowrote, directed and stars in with David Duchovny titled What Happens Later.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY..., Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, 1989, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection
Meg Ryan (left) and Billy Crystal (right) in 'When Harry Met Sally'. Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Truly, the easiest part was acting in it. I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I’m sure there’s a lot of things I missed," she said of working on her first movie in years.

"I hadn’t done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I’m proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

What Happens Later is in theaters Oct. 13.

Related Articles
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff's Salaries During Strikes
Jimmy Kimmel Says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff During Strike
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Meg Ryan in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan Explains Why She's 'Proud' of New Movie After 'Really Long' Break from Acting: 'It Was Fun'
Jamie Foxx new campaign with BetMGM
Jamie Foxx Plays Piano in Sporty New Ad for BetMGM: 'About to Be a Party in Here' (Exclusive)
Bruce Paltrow and Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Remembers Dad Bruce Paltrow, Nearly 21 Years After His Death: 'I Miss His Humor'
Megan Fox and Jason Statham in Expend4ble
Megan Fox and Jason Statham Go Head to Head in Sexy First Clip from 'Expend4bles' (Exclusive)
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Bonnie Wright Was 'Frustrated' with Ginny's Lack of Screen Time in 'Harry Potter': 'A Little Disappointing'
Justin Theroux is spotted showing off some PDA with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom while on a double date in New York City
Justin Theroux Kisses Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom at Dinner in N.Y.C.: Photos
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Biggest Lessons' He Learned from His Late Father: 'Get Above the Emotion'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Lupita Nyong'o Wishes Her 'Sunshine Human' Boyfriend Selema Masekela a Happy Birthday: 'Mi Amor'
Jamie Foxx as Willie Gary in The Burial
Jamie Foxx Shares First Look at 'The Burial' with Tommy Lee Jones: Tells 'a Great American Story' (Exclusive)
Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield)HE BOOK OF CLARENCE.
LaKeith Stanfield Is on a Divine Mission in Gripping Trailer for Biblical Epic 'The Book of Clarence'
The Equalizer 3 Photo Call
Denzel Washington Had a 'Fatherly' Bond with Dakota Fanning on 'Equalizer 3' Set, Director Says (Exclusive)
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for 'Under the Skin' during the 70th Venice International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson Was 'Almost in Tears' When 'Under the Skin' Was Booed in Venice, Says Festival Director
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer
Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer