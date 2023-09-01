Meg Ryan Says Her Kids Describe Her 'When Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene as a 'Very Unique Embarrassment'

Meg Ryan is revealing what her kids think of one of her most memorable moments from When Harry Met Sally.

In Ryan's chat with Carol Burnett for Interview magazine, the actress, 61, recalled recently speaking with son Jack Quaid and daughter Daisy True Ryan about their thoughts on her unique relationship with New York City's famed Katz's Delicatessen.

The restaurant served as the backdrop for When Harry Met Sally's iconic scene between Ryan and costar Billy Crystal, in which Ryan's character Sally fakes an orgasm to prove a point.

"Yeah. It’s funny, my son just called me this morning and he’s in New York staying at a hotel that’s right across the street from Katz’s Deli," Ryan said, after remembering how she and Crystal, 75, filmed the scene "over and over and over again."

"My daughter was here and everybody was on speaker, and they were like, 'Mom, this is a very unique embarrassment,' " she said, laughing. "He said, 'You know you can go into that deli and there’s an arrow pointing down to the table where you shot that scene.' ”



Jack Quaid; Meg Ryan; and Daisy True. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kristy Sparow/WireImage; Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

"I wonder if it’s the right one," Ryan said of the seat in Katz's with the arrow.

Ryan has not appeared in a movie since 2015's Ithaca, which also marked her feature-length debut as a director. She is returning this fall with a new rom-com she cowrote, directed and stars in with David Duchovny titled What Happens Later.



Meg Ryan (left) and Billy Crystal (right) in 'When Harry Met Sally'. Columbia/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Truly, the easiest part was acting in it. I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I’m sure there’s a lot of things I missed," she said of working on her first movie in years.

"I hadn’t done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David. A lot of it was done in two shots. I’m proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

What Happens Later is in theaters Oct. 13.