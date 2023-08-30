Meg Ryan Makes Her Rom-Com Return in First Trailer for 'What Happens Later' with David Duchovny

Meg Ryan co-wrote, directed and stars in "What Happens Later"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 08:00AM EDT

Meg Ryan is throwing it back to her rom-com heyday.

On Wednesday, Bleecker Street debuted the first trailer for What Happens Later, in which Ryan, 61, and David Duchovny, 63, star as a former couple who unexpectedly reunite after decades apart when a snowstorm strands them at the airport.

Ryan also directed the film (she previously directed 2015's Ithaca). What Happens Later is based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, with a screenplay written by Dietz, Ryan and playwright Kirk Lynn.

Their separate flights delayed indefinitely due to weather, Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) catch up on the more than two decades that have passed since their breakup.

As Bill reveals he is a worrier to the point that he has been diagnosed with "anticipatory anxiety," Willa points out that their being stuck together at the airport already stands out as a "worst-case scenario."

As the night goes on, both parties hash out who was more to blame for their breakup, leading Bill to admit he was very much in love with her.

Meg Ryan Is Back to Rom-Coms in First Trailer for 'What Happens Later' with David Duchovny
David Duchovny and Meg Ryan in "What Happens Later".

Bleecker Street 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A synopsis for the film describes Willa as a "magical thinker" and Bill as a "catastrophic one." When they reunite, they "find themselves just as attracted to — and annoyed by — one another as they did decades earlier."

"But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted."

What Happens Later was made to recapture the "cheeky magic of Ryan’s rom-coms of the 90s," according to the synopsis.

Meg Ryan Is Back to Rom-Coms in First Trailer for 'What Happens Later' with David Duchovny
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in "What Happens Later".

Bleecker Street 

Ryan told Entertainment Weekly that rom-coms "really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility."

"It's just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don't think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to," she added in the interview conducted prior to the actors' strike. "To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he's funny, and he's smart, and he's dear, and irresistible."

The star also shared how What Happens Later "evolves" the familiar genre.

Meg Ryan Is Back to Rom-Coms in First Trailer for 'What Happens Later' with David Duchovny

courtesy of Bleecker Street 

"Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together? For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit," she said. "It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."

At the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Duchovny teased the movie to PEOPLE: "It's really good. What Happens Later, and it's really a good movie. I mean, it's just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it's just a kind of throwback sweet film."

What Happens Later is in theaters Oct. 13.

Related Articles
Dwayne Johnson Shares That He and Father Rocky 'Never Reconciled' Before His Death
Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Biggest Lessons' He Learned from His Late Father: 'Get Above the Emotion'
Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield)HE BOOK OF CLARENCE.
LaKeith Stanfield Is on a Divine Mission in Gripping Trailer for Biblical Epic 'The Book of Clarence'
The Equalizer 3 Photo Call
Denzel Washington Had a 'Fatherly' Bond with Dakota Fanning on 'Equalizer 3' Set, Director Says (Exclusive)
Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet for 'Under the Skin' during the 70th Venice International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson Was 'Almost in Tears' When 'Under the Skin' Was Booed in Venice, Says Festival Director
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap into the Evil'
Zendaya Says She Would Love to Play a 'Villain of Sorts' in a Future Project: 'Tap Into the Evil'
Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says Critically Bashed Movie 'Broke Me'
'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Says Critically Bashed Movie 'Broke Me'
Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer
Michael Fassbender Is an Assassin on a Mission in Netflix's 'The Killer' Trailer
Hugh Jackman The Son 10 24 22
Hugh Jackman Puts Out Public Plea to Help Him Connect with Blind Middle School Student
Orlando Bloom was seen leaving Nobu Restaurant without Katy Perry after a solo sushi lunch by the beach
Orlando Bloom Enjoys Solo Lunch at Nobu After Saint-Tropez Vacation with Fiancée Katy Perry
On Fire trailer
Peter Facinelli Plays a Family Man Fleeing a Deadly Wildfire in ‘On Fire’ Trailer (Exclusive)
Denis Villeneuve attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Says 'There Are Words on Paper' for a Third Movie
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons
Kevin Costner Returns to Santa Barbara After Ex Christine Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support
Halle Berry and Van Hunt attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Halle Berry Is the 'Happiest' with 'Soulmate' Van Hunt: They're on 'Another Level' (Exclusive Source)
Barbie movie Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie
'Barbie' Becomes Warner Bros.' Biggest Movie of All Time as It Hits $1.34 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
Glynn Turman as A Philip Randolph and Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in Rustin
Colman Domingo Portrays Civil Rights Activist Bayard Rustin in Powerful Trailer for 'Rustin'
Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy Marks Husband Ben Falcone's 50th Birthday: 'I'd Marry This Guy All Over Again'