Meg Ryan Makes Her Rom-Com Return in First Trailer for 'What Happens Later' with David Duchovny

Meg Ryan is throwing it back to her rom-com heyday.

On Wednesday, Bleecker Street debuted the first trailer for What Happens Later, in which Ryan, 61, and David Duchovny, 63, star as a former couple who unexpectedly reunite after decades apart when a snowstorm strands them at the airport.

Ryan also directed the film (she previously directed 2015's Ithaca). What Happens Later is based on Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, with a screenplay written by Dietz, Ryan and playwright Kirk Lynn.

Their separate flights delayed indefinitely due to weather, Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) catch up on the more than two decades that have passed since their breakup.



As Bill reveals he is a worrier to the point that he has been diagnosed with "anticipatory anxiety," Willa points out that their being stuck together at the airport already stands out as a "worst-case scenario."

As the night goes on, both parties hash out who was more to blame for their breakup, leading Bill to admit he was very much in love with her.



David Duchovny and Meg Ryan in "What Happens Later". Bleecker Street

A synopsis for the film describes Willa as a "magical thinker" and Bill as a "catastrophic one." When they reunite, they "find themselves just as attracted to — and annoyed by — one another as they did decades earlier."

"But as they unpack the riddle of their mutual past and compare their lives to the dreams they once shared, they begin to wonder if their reunion is mere coincidence, or something more enchanted."

What Happens Later was made to recapture the "cheeky magic of Ryan’s rom-coms of the 90s," according to the synopsis.



Meg Ryan and David Duchovny in "What Happens Later". Bleecker Street

Ryan told Entertainment Weekly that rom-coms "really work when the two characters are somehow opposites and yet have a rhythm of intellect and humor and dialogue and banter that sort of indicates their compatibility."

"It's just been really fun to see David embrace this guy who I don't think is anything really like David. Whereas the Willa thing I can really relate to," she added in the interview conducted prior to the actors' strike. "To see him dive into every single scene in the fullest way, he's funny, and he's smart, and he's dear, and irresistible."

The star also shared how What Happens Later "evolves" the familiar genre.

courtesy of Bleecker Street

"Sometimes there's a question of: Will they be together? Will they not be together? For that reason, [What Happens Later] sort of evolves the rom-com genre just a little bit," she said. "It's also about old people, and it's still romantic and sexy."



At the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Duchovny teased the movie to PEOPLE: "It's really good. What Happens Later, and it's really a good movie. I mean, it's just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it's just a kind of throwback sweet film."

What Happens Later is in theaters Oct. 13.

