Meg Ryan's Comeback Rom-Com Is 'a Throwback Sweet Film,' Teases Costar David Duchovny: (Exclusive)

David Duchovny's upcoming romantic comedy with Meg Ryan will be an intimate affair.

At the premiere of Duchovny's new movie Bucky F----- Dent at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, the 62-year-old actor told PEOPLE how the rom-com What Happens Later is centered around his and Ryan's characters.

"It's really good. What Happens Later, and it's really a good movie," Duchovny says.

"I mean, it's just me and her, the whole damn movie, and it's just a kind of throwback sweet film," he tells PEOPLE of the project, which Ryan, 61, first announced was in development in a May 2022 Instagram post.



What Happens Later follows two ex-lovers who unexpectedly reunite for the first time in decades after a snowstorm leaves both Willa (Ryan) and Bill (Duchovny) stuck at an airport overnight.



The description from Bleecker Street Media describes Ryan's character Willa as "still the willful, independent spirit she once was," while Duchovny's Bill is "recently separated" and "reassessing his life and his relationships with his estranged wife and daughter."

"All each wants is to get home, but over the course of the night they find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past," the synopsis continues. "But when the versions of their shared history don't quite add up, where do they go from there?"

The film is based on playwright Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star, with a screenplay written by Dietz, Ryan and playwright Kirk Lynn.



PEOPLE confirmed in May that distributor Bleecker Street intends to release What Happens Later in theaters. The film is in post-production and does not yet have a release date.



Duchovny appeared at Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday for the world premiere of his movie Bucky F------ Dent, which he wrote, directed and starred in and is based on his own 2017 novel of the same name.



The film follows a man named Ted (Logan Marshall-Green) who reconnects with his estranged father Marty (Duchovny), a passionate Boston Red Sox fan, during the 1978 Major League Baseball season following Marty's terminal cancer diagnosis.



Duchovny tells PEOPLE that his new movie is all "about losing, really," given how it revolves around a Red Sox fan awaiting the team's eventual loss to the New York Yankees in a tie-breaker game to decide which team would advance to the playoffs.



"I feel like, in New York, it's all about this winner mentality like, 'If I can make it here, I can make it anywhere,' and that doesn't really suit me as a person, even though I'm from New York," Duchovny says. "And I kind of resent it, because half of people win, and half of people lose in sports anyway, and losing is a big part of life."

"You learn from it, and I wanted to make a movie about losing, and that losing is actually the best thing that you can do," he added.



The 2023 Tribeca Film Festival is happening throughout New York City through June 18.

