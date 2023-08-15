Meet the Kids of the 'Full House' Cast

The Tanner brood is all grown up with families of their own

Published on August 15, 2023
Lev Bure, Candace Cameron, Maksim Bure, Natasha Bure and Valeri Bure attend Natasha Bure "Let's Be Real" Los Angeles book launch party at Eden By Eden Sassoon on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California


The Full House family has gotten a lot fuller since the show wrapped in 1995. The youngest cast members, like Ashley Olsen and Jodie Sweetin, have kids of their own, and the grown-ups are now parents to adults. Some of the cast's offspring are following in their parents' Hollywood footsteps as performers, while others have paved their own paths out of the spotlight.

From Lori Loughlin's daughters to Dave Coulier's son, meet the kids who call Full House alumni their parents.

01 of 08

Ashley Olsen's son Otto

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)


In August 2023, news broke that Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, welcomed a son named Otto. Their happy family news came about eight months after the couple tied the knot in late December 2022.

02 of 08

John Stamos' son Billy

John Stamos and his son Billy


John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh became parents in 2018, when they welcomed their son Billy. The five-year-old has since grown into the actor's total mini-me and constant companion — whether he's joining Stamos on stage or they're traveling around the world.

03 of 08

Bob Saget's daughters Aubrey, Lara & Jennifer

Bob Saget and his daughters Lara, Aubrey and Jennie arrive at the Golden Dads Awards ceremony at the Peterson Automotive Museum on June 15, 2005 in Los Angeles, California


The late star — who died at age 65 in January 2022 — is survived by his daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30 (pictured above with Saget in 2005). Saget shared all three girls with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

On their first Father's Day after the Full House star's death, Lara honored her dad with a touching Instagram post, writing, "My dad wasn't just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love." She continued, "My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world."

04 of 08

Jodie Sweetin's daughters Zoie & Beatrix

Jodie Sweetin and daughters Zo and Bea



Jodie Sweetin — who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House — is mom to two daughters. She shares her eldest daughter, Zoie (pictured left), 15, with her ex-husband Cody Herpin. She welcomed her second daughter, Beatrix (pictured right), who turns 13 in September, with her ex-husband Morty Coyle.

05 of 08

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha, and sons Lev & Maksim

Lev Bure, Candace Cameron, Maksim Bure, Natasha Bure and Valeri Bure attend Natasha Bure "Let's Be Real" Los Angeles book launch party at Eden By Eden Sassoon on March 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California


Candace Cameron Bure and her longtime husband, former hockey player Valeri Bure, share three kids together: daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.

Natasha and Lev have already started following in their parent's footsteps, though they've chosen to pursue two different lanes of their family's business. Natasha has stepped into the spotlight as both a singer and actress. She competed on a few episodes of The Voice and has appeared on screens with and without her mom.

Lev, on the other hand, lives in Napa Valley working for the family's wine company Bure Family Wines, which Candace and Valeri founded in 2006.

According to his Instagram, Maks spends his free time traveling, hanging out with friends and being with his family.

06 of 08

Dave Coulier's son Luc

Dave Coulier son Luc



Dave Coulier has one 32-year-old son, Luc, whom he shares with ex-wife Jayne Modean. While the Full House alumnus has kept his son relatively out of the public eye, he celebrated his son's achievements in a sweet Instagram post from 2022.

"So proud of my son, Luc and the man he’s become - a husband, a cat dad and a pilot @fedex I love you, son. #nationalsonday," wrote Coulier alongside a photo of him and Luc smiling in formal attire.

07 of 08

Andrea Barber's son Tate & daughter Felicity

Andrea Barber and her children



Both of Andrea Barber's two kids made appearances on the Full House spinoff Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020. Her 19-year-old son, Tate, played a wedding guest in the series' final episode. Barber's daughter Felicity, 16, made a season 2 cameo alongside Jodie Sweetin's daughter Zoie.

08 of 08

Lori Loughlin's daughters Bella & Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli celebrate the Olivia Jade X Sephora Collection Palette Collaboration Launching Online at Sephora.com on December 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California


Lori Loughlin shares her daughters Bella, 24, and Olivia Jade, 23, with her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. Olivia first rocketed into the public eye for her YouTube vlogs, and Bella costarred with her mom in the 2016 Hallmark movie Every Christmas Has a Story.

Both girls came under media scrutiny in 2019 due to the family's involvement in the college admissions scandal. As a result, Loughlin served nearly two months in federal prison, and her husband served almost five.

