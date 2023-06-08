Meet 5 LGBTQ+ Heroes — and Hear from the Celebs Who Say ‘You Make Me Proud!’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Lambert and others celebrate Pride — and salute these community leaders

By Jason Sheeler
Kathy Watt, who runs The Van Ness Recovery House in Hollywood, CA, photographed for People's Pride issue at the Van Ness House on May 23, 2023.
Kathy Watt, of LA's Van Ness House recovery center, and PFLAG's Elizabeth Castro and her son Enrique. Photo:

Stephanie Noritz; Pedro Rivas

Through tireless activism in the fields of recovery, family support, elder care and youth activism, these five LGBTQ+ advocates and organizations are making a difference in their communities

Offering a Way Back: Kathy Watt

Kathy Watt, who runs The Van Ness Recovery House in Hollywood, CA, photographed for People's Pride issue at the Van Ness House on May 23, 2023.
The Van Ness Recovery House executive director Kathy Watt.

Stephanie Noritz

As director of Los Angeles’ Van Ness Recovery House, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ addiction treatment center, Kathy Watt runs a tight—yet empathetic—ship. “Most people who come here have lost hope,” says the 66-year-old former high school coach, who got sober 36 years ago. “They’ve been to treatment between five to seven other times already.” In addition to addiction counseling, the center offers mental health resources and sexual health education, and the 20 beds remain full 365 days a year. “An empty bed means somebody dies tonight,” explains Watt, adding that the most important thing the house offers is something residents often forget they deserve: redemption. “If you can be honest about who you are, you’re not gonna be thrown away.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph
‘Thousands of people have been helped to move forward from drug and alcohol addiction thanks to Kathy’ —actress Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 
Expanding a Vital Support Group’s Reach: Elizabeth & Enrique Castro

Elizabeth and Enrique Castro
Elizabeth Castro of PFLAG and her son Enrique.

Trish Alegre-Smith

In 2016 Elizabeth Castro and her family moved to a Marine base in Okinawa, Japan, where her husband, Sammy, was stationed, and where her son Enrique was one of the few openly gay kids. Turning to PFLAG—at 50 years old, the nation’s oldest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them—for support, Elizabeth, 50, sensed an opportunity. “PFLAG has 400 chapters,” she says. “But what about families who move and start over every time?” She helped the organization launch Military Connects, “a safe virtual space for families [in the armed forces] to speak freely.” She now helps run an online chapter from her home in Lorton, Va., and admits that education and support will never not be useful: “I use a pronoun wrong, and Enrique says, ‘Mom, you’re in PFLAG—you should know better!’ ”

Says Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National: “Military families have long been a part of PFLAG’s story, and Elizabeth has been an important resource in helping us address the unique needs of those families, while also providing love and support to Enrique. As we developed our PFLAG Connects: Communities program for military families, in partnership with our friends at Modern Military Association of America, we were grateful for Elizabeth's guidance.”

Kristin Chenoweth attends Deadline Contenders Television at Directors Guild Of America on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘PFLAG’s voice is heard because love is our only command in this world’ —actress Kristin Chenoweth.

Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty
Celebrating LGBTQ+ Seniors: Joe Negrelli

Joe Negrelli photographed outside The Stonewall Inn on May 24, 2023 in New York, New York.
Stonewall uprising survivor Joe Negrelli.

 Allison Michael Orenstein

 "I was there on the night of June 28, 1969,” says Joe Negrelli of New York City’s Stonewall Riots, a landmark moment in gay rights. “The perception of LGBTQ+ people began to change because, through civil disobedience, we stood up for ourselves as a community.” Today Negrelli, 71, a retired computer programmer, finds his community as a member of SAGE (Service & Advocacy for GLBT Elders), an organization that assists LGBTQ+ seniors through meals, programming and health care. “Being openly gay and in a senior center is heaven,” he says. “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d make it to 25.” 

Ross Mathews attends "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 finale red carpet at Ace Hotel on April 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
‘SAGE does an enormous service for our community by ensuring our trailblazers can age with dignity and respect’ —'Drag Race' judge Ross Mathews.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Sharing the Wealth: Gabrielle Inès Souza

Gabrielle Ines Souza photographed at her home in Brooklyn, NY, on May 25, 2023.
The Okra Project executive director Gabrielle Inès Souza.

Maegan Gindi

As the new executive director of the New York City-based collective the Okra Project, Gabrielle Inès Souza, 36, spends her days “redistributing wealth through mutual aid”—that is, giving away every dollar she receives from grants and donations ($3 million so far) to Black and Brown trans women for meals, utilities, health care and shelter. “Black trans women’s average life expectancy is 35,” she says. “Right now we’re getting the bare scraps of humanity. But we support each other. It would be beautiful if we had the support of the world, of course. Until then, we have our sisterhood.” 

Nicole Byer attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount +'s "Fatal Attraction" at SilverScreen Theater on April 24, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
'If society fails you, only your own community can help you. That’s what the Okra Project does.’ —comedian Nicole Byer.

Steven Simione/FilmMagic
Focusing on Humanity: Maxwell Poth

maxwell poth photographer of Young Queer America book 2023
Photojournalist and author Maxwell Poth.

courtesy maxwell poth

As a gay teen growing up in Bountiful, Utah, Poth did not see himself reflected in his community. “I was definitely the only gay kid,” he says. “I even tried to come out at 15. [Aside from his immediate family] people just literally wouldn’t listen.” In 2018 Poth—now 30 and a celebrity photographer who has shot portraits of Ricky Martin and Nicole Scherzinger—began crisscrossing the country as part of an outreach program he calls Project Contrast. “I would photograph queer youth and ask them to share their stories,” he says of the photo project that inspired his new book. “I mainly traveled to rural areas, places that don’t have LGBTQ+ centers, to help these kids find community.” He can’t help but realize his experience has come full circle. “Sometimes it’s the first time they’ve ever met another queer person.”

Adam Lambert attends the Cannes Film Festival Air Mail Party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
‘Max is helping us see the queer movement as a group of young people living real lives and finding their voices’ —singer Adam Lambert.

Victor Boyko/Getty
