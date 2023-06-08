Meet 5 LGBTQ+ Heroes — and Hear from the Celebs Who Say ‘You Make Me Proud!’

Through tireless activism in the fields of recovery, family support, elder care and youth activism, these five LGBTQ+ advocates and organizations are making a difference in their communities

01 of 05 Offering a Way Back: Kathy Watt The Van Ness Recovery House executive director Kathy Watt. Stephanie Noritz As director of Los Angeles’ Van Ness Recovery House, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ addiction treatment center, Kathy Watt runs a tight—yet empathetic—ship. “Most people who come here have lost hope,” says the 66-year-old former high school coach, who got sober 36 years ago. “They’ve been to treatment between five to seven other times already.” In addition to addiction counseling, the center offers mental health resources and sexual health education, and the 20 beds remain full 365 days a year. “An empty bed means somebody dies tonight,” explains Watt, adding that the most important thing the house offers is something residents often forget they deserve: redemption. “If you can be honest about who you are, you’re not gonna be thrown away.”

‘Thousands of people have been helped to move forward from drug and alcohol addiction thanks to Kathy’ —actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

02 of 05 Expanding a Vital Support Group’s Reach: Elizabeth & Enrique Castro Elizabeth Castro of PFLAG and her son Enrique. Trish Alegre-Smith In 2016 Elizabeth Castro and her family moved to a Marine base in Okinawa, Japan, where her husband, Sammy, was stationed, and where her son Enrique was one of the few openly gay kids. Turning to PFLAG—at 50 years old, the nation’s oldest advocacy group for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them—for support, Elizabeth, 50, sensed an opportunity. “PFLAG has 400 chapters,” she says. “But what about families who move and start over every time?” She helped the organization launch Military Connects, “a safe virtual space for families [in the armed forces] to speak freely.” She now helps run an online chapter from her home in Lorton, Va., and admits that education and support will never not be useful: “I use a pronoun wrong, and Enrique says, ‘Mom, you’re in PFLAG—you should know better!’ ” Says Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National: “Military families have long been a part of PFLAG’s story, and Elizabeth has been an important resource in helping us address the unique needs of those families, while also providing love and support to Enrique. As we developed our PFLAG Connects: Communities program for military families, in partnership with our friends at Modern Military Association of America, we were grateful for Elizabeth's guidance.”

‘PFLAG’s voice is heard because love is our only command in this world’ —actress Kristin Chenoweth. Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty

03 of 05 Celebrating LGBTQ+ Seniors: Joe Negrelli Stonewall uprising survivor Joe Negrelli. Allison Michael Orenstein "I was there on the night of June 28, 1969,” says Joe Negrelli of New York City’s Stonewall Riots, a landmark moment in gay rights. “The perception of LGBTQ+ people began to change because, through civil disobedience, we stood up for ourselves as a community.” Today Negrelli, 71, a retired computer programmer, finds his community as a member of SAGE (Service & Advocacy for GLBT Elders), an organization that assists LGBTQ+ seniors through meals, programming and health care. “Being openly gay and in a senior center is heaven,” he says. “Honestly, I didn’t think I’d make it to 25.” ‘SAGE does an enormous service for our community by ensuring our trailblazers can age with dignity and respect’ —'Drag Race' judge Ross Mathews. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

04 of 05 Sharing the Wealth: Gabrielle Inès Souza The Okra Project executive director Gabrielle Inès Souza. Maegan Gindi As the new executive director of the New York City-based collective the Okra Project, Gabrielle Inès Souza, 36, spends her days “redistributing wealth through mutual aid”—that is, giving away every dollar she receives from grants and donations ($3 million so far) to Black and Brown trans women for meals, utilities, health care and shelter. “Black trans women’s average life expectancy is 35,” she says. “Right now we’re getting the bare scraps of humanity. But we support each other. It would be beautiful if we had the support of the world, of course. Until then, we have our sisterhood.” 'If society fails you, only your own community can help you. That’s what the Okra Project does.’ —comedian Nicole Byer. Steven Simione/FilmMagic