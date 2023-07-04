Medium Allison DuBois Reacts to Her Eerie 'RHOBH' Prediction About Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky's Separation

"I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming," the medium wrote Monday of her 13-year-old prediction on the former couple's separation

Published on July 4, 2023 09:18AM EDT
Allison Dubois Reacts to Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanskyâs Separation After Making Eerie Prediction About Their Marriage 13 Years Ago
Photo:

Allison DuBois Instagram; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Medium Allison DuBois is speaking out about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation, 13 years after she made an eerie prediction about the pair’s marriage during an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

A source close to the pair confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively on Monday that they "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family."

Hours later, DuBois, 51, shared a photo on Instagram from the iconic "Dinner Party from Hell" episode where she told Richards, now 54, that Umansky, 53, will “never emotionally fulfill” her. 

“My phone is blowing up from reporters now that Kyle and Mauricio have separated. So, here’s my comment,” DuBois wrote alongside the image of herself seated at a dinner table with former Housewives Adrienne Maloof and Kim Richards, who is Kyle’s sister.

“I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for," she continued. “I guess I’m the only one who 'saw' this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay, you arm chair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #housewives #housewivesofbeverlyhills #medium.”

DuBois appeared on the famous episode as a friend of former Housewife Camille Grammer, who split from actor Kelsey Grammer in 2010. The episode aired during the Bravo show’s first season.

At the time, the medium — who inspired Patricia Arquette's character in the NBC drama Medium — told Kyle of Umanksy in full: “He will never emotionally fulfill you — ever. Know that.” 

“He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you," she continued. “And as soon as the kids are bigger, you'll have nothing in common." 

"What are you talking about? Have you seen my husband? I mean, hello!” Richards then said in a confessional before rolling her eyes and adding, "Please."

Richards and Umansky first met in a nightclub in 1994 and went on to marry in January 1996 when she was expecting the couple’s first daughter, Alexia, now 27. The pair, who were married for 27 years prior to their separation, are also parents to daughters Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Richards additionally has an older daughter, 34-year-old Farrah Brittany, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

After PEOPLE confirmed the couple’s separation on Monday, Richards and Umansky broke their own silence later that night, acknowledging they had faced the "most challenging" year of their decades-spanning marriage.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

"In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," the pair shared in a joint statement posted on their Instagram accounts. 

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously," they continued. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

Their statement concluded, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

