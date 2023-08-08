Meagan Good Spends Birthday with Jonathan Majors Ahead of His Assault Trial

Meagan Good celebrated her birthday with her beau Jonathan Majors on Tuesday.

The two were photographed walking side by side in West Hollywood, California. To mark her big day, Good also published a carousel of images. “42,” she captioned the Instagram photos of herself wearing a strapless green gown as she stood outside.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good. BACKGRID

Good and the Creed III star were first linked in May and PEOPLE confirmed the two are dating.

The revelation came around the time Majors was charged for allegedly physically assaulting a woman while riding in a New York taxi cab in March. Good also recently finalized her divorce from DeVon Franklin after nine years of marriage.

"Meagan and Jonathan have maintained a friendship for some time," a source told PEOPLE on May 15. “Meagan has shown considerable support towards him. It seems their relationship has developed further from that point.”

Court documents from the Manhattan district attorney's office and obtained by PEOPLE assert Majors allegedly "[struck the victim] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said her client "completely denies assaulting the woman" in March. Chaudhry claims that the woman involved was being dishonest about her version of events.

"Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," Chaudhry said in a statement to PEOPLE after a May 9 hearing. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

In late May, Good and Majors were seen holding hands as they traveled together from New York City to Los Angeles. Good was also by Majors' side in a Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom on Aug. 3 for a hearing in the domestic violence case. The trial was pushed back and is expected to begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6 after Chaudhry filed a motion to have the proceedings delayed.

Chaudhry told PEOPLE that the Marvel actor filed his own domestic violence complaint in June, calling his time with the alleged victim "an enduring nightmare in their relationship." Chaudhry added, "For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart. Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal."

Since the allegations surfaced, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star’s public relations firm, The Lede Company, "stepped away" from working with him, PEOPLE confirmed. Entertainment 360, a talent management company, also stopped working with the actor, Deadline reported, citing sources. Majors also resigned from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and its the Sidney Poitier Initiative, an organization dedicated to mentoring aspiring filmmakers.

Good has not publicly commented on her relationship with Majors.