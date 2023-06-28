Meagan Good's Friends Respecting Her 'Decisions' as She Gets 'More Serious' with Jonathan Majors (Exclusive Source)

June 28, 2023
Jonathan Majors Is Dating Meagan Good
Jonathan Majors; Meagan Good. Photo: Joi Pearson Photography/WireImage, Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Meagan Good's friends are respecting her decisions regarding who she chooses to date.

A source close to the actress tells PEOPLE that, amid the ongoing controversy and legal woes surrounding Good's boyfriend Jonathan Majors, "It's obviously not the best situation, but they're letting her make her own decisions."

"It's been a little stunning to see her go from [ex-husband DeVon Franklin], with faith at the center of their marriage, to Jon, but also understandable why she'd go for someone who's totally different after being with the same person for so long and not having it work out," the insider adds.

Good, 41, separated from Franklin, 45, in December 2021 after nine years of marriage, later finalizing their divorce in June 2022. PEOPLE confirmed the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress was dating Majors, 33, in mid-May.

"Her divorce was very tough for her to process, and the decision to end the marriage is something both she and DeVon took very seriously," the source tells PEOPLE of Good, adding that she "has a really, really good heart."

Jonathan Majors, center, and Meagan Good, left, leave court after a hearing on his domestic violence case
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors leaving a N.Y.C. court on June 20, 2023.

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

As for Good's relationship with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor, the source says, "She and Jonathan are taking it slow, but it's definitely progressing and getting more serious."

"She wouldn't be out and about with him so publicly or be supporting him in his legal situation if the relationship didn’t mean something to her," they add.

Majors is currently expected to return to court for a trial in New York City in August following his appearance on June 20 at Manhattan Criminal Court, where Good was on hand to support him. The pair were seen holding hands as they entered and exited the court together that morning.

The Creed III actor is facing assault charges following his March 25 arrest and subsequent arraignment over a number of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges.

Aside from setting an Aug. 3 date for a trial in Majors' case on June 20, Judge Rachel S. Pauley also ordered him to continue to adhere to the court's full order of protection for the alleged victim in the case.

Jonathan Majors is seen in court during a hearing in his domestic violence case, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in New York
Jonathan Majors in court in New York City on June 20, 2023.

AP Photo/Steven Hirsh, Pool

During his June 20 court appearance, Majors also filed his own domestic-violence complaint against the alleged victim in his New York City assault and harassment case.

In the complaint, Majors claimed the "drunk and hysterical" woman caused him pain and bleeding after the alleged assault, according to Insider, which obtained a copy of the report and a sworn affidavit. The actor also alleged in the report that the woman had attacked him in previous incidents, though he said he did not file reports in the past.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined PEOPLE's request for comment at the time, while NYPD confirmed that its investigation into the incident is ongoing. Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Since Majors' previous hearing on May 9 — and amid uncertainty regarding his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his Hollywood career — he began dating Good. The actress was a friend whose relationship with Majors turned romantic as she supported him in the midst of his assault charges and allegations, as a source told PEOPLE in May.

"Meagan has shown considerable support towards him," the insider said at the time. "It seems their relationship has developed further from that point."

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

