Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Jet Skis in Saint-Tropez with Her Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker is making waves.

The model, 24, was all smiles while hanging onto her actor husband, Louis Thornton-Allan, 25, as the two jet-skied together in Saint-Tropez, France, on Wednesday.

Walker and Thornton-Allan, who got married in Oct. 2021, enjoyed a relaxed day yachting with his family around the celebrity summer hotspot.

The group made their way over to the swanky Le Club 55 for a meal in between their time on the water. On his Instagram Story , Thornton-Allan shared a photo of the family seated around a large table with a bounty of vegetables in the middle for sharing.

In another photo, Thornton-Allan dug into a massive steamed artichoke with a pad of butter on the side before the group moved to a large platter of fraises de bois, or wild strawberries with cream.

The group then headed back onto the water for the day of swimming and jet skiing.

Walker, who is the only daughter of the late Paul Walker and serves as founder and CEO of the Paul Walker Foundation, shared a carousel to her Instagram page of some sweet snaps from the trip.

"Family summer camp," she wrote in the caption. In one slide, Thornton-Allan's father, Paul Thornton-ALlan, embraced her as Walker beamed with a wide smile. In another, the model took a dive into the clear blue waters of the Mediterranean.

Meadow Walker and her late father, Paul Walker. Peter White/Getty; Robert Mora/Getty

In May, Walker honored her father with a cameo in Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious series.

Days before the premiere, the model shared a post on Instagram hinting at the cameo while giving an emotional tribute to the hit movie series and her father.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], Chris and more on the monitors," she wrote. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

Meadow Walker at the 2021 premiere of 'F9.'. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In the post, Walker thanked Fast X director Louis Leterrier "for [his] kindness, patience and support" during her time on set, as well as film producer Brandon Birtell, whom she identified as "my dad's best friend."

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x," she wrote.

