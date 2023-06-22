McDonald's Has New Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys

McDonald's is introducing one of their most adorable Happy Meal collabs yet.

The fast food chain is partnering with Jazwares and Universal Music Group to add some character to their iconic Happy Meals. According to a press release, the new meals will feature popular (and huggable!) toys: Squishmallows!

Starting this spring, there will be 24 "exclusive and seasonally themed" Squishmallows at participating McDonald's in a variety of 10 to 12 designs in the U.S., plus the campaign will extend to over 70 countries worldwide.

Some of the Squishmallows will be interactive; 14 of them include an attached QR code that you can scan to listen to exclusive music playlists based on the characters' personalities.



The news has been met with enthusiastic fan reactions.

One commented on the toy brand's Instagram post teasing the partnership, saying, "IS IT TRUE YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO HAVE YOUR OWN HAPPY MEAL TOYS AT MCDONALDS?!?!?!?"



Another simply put: "🍔🍟❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉"

McDonald's has had plenty of fan-favorite collaborations in the past. This February, Cardi B and husband Offset starred in the company's 2023 Super Bowl commercial and created a custom meal that was released on Valentine's Day.

The meal included Cardi B's favorite classic McDonald's cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola and Offset's go-to Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. To round off the dinner, the box also included a large order of fries and a warm apple pie to share.

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in the press release. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

