McDonald's Has New Squishmallow Happy Meal Toys

The new Happy Meal features a range of 24 different plush toys

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 01:30PM EDT
mcdonalds squishmallows
Photo:

Jazwares LLC

McDonald's is introducing one of their most adorable Happy Meal collabs yet.

The fast food chain is partnering with Jazwares and Universal Music Group to add some character to their iconic Happy Meals. According to a press release, the new meals will feature popular (and huggable!) toys: Squishmallows!

Starting this spring, there will be 24 "exclusive and seasonally themed" Squishmallows at participating McDonald's in a variety of 10 to 12 designs in the U.S., plus the campaign will extend to over 70 countries worldwide.

Some of the Squishmallows will be interactive; 14 of them include an attached QR code that you can scan to listen to exclusive music playlists based on the characters' personalities.

mcdonalds squishmallows

Jazwares LLC

The news has been met with enthusiastic fan reactions.

One commented on the toy brand's Instagram post teasing the partnership, saying, "IS IT TRUE YOU GUYS ARE GOING TO HAVE YOUR OWN HAPPY MEAL TOYS AT MCDONALDS?!?!?!?"

Another simply put: "🍔🍟❤️❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉"

mcdonalds squishmallows

Jazwares LLC

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

McDonald's has had plenty of fan-favorite collaborations in the past. This February, Cardi B and husband Offset starred in the company's 2023 Super Bowl commercial and created a custom meal that was released on Valentine's Day.

The meal included Cardi B's favorite classic McDonald's cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a large Coca-Cola and Offset's go-to Quarter Pounder with cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. To round off the dinner, the box also included a large order of fries and a warm apple pie to share.

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in the press release. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

Related Articles
One-Off Deal: A-List (Jennifer Garner) Tout
Jennifer Garner’s Trusty Little Hand Mixer Is a Staple in My Kitchen, Too
Sacramento-area taqueria that used priest for workplace sins confessions ordered to pay $140K
Calif. Restaurant Fined $140K for Infractions Including Hiring Fake Priest to Hear Workers’ Confessions
Kendall Jenner Teases Her 'Tragic' Cucumber Cutting Skills - for this, are we able to grab a shot of Kendall during Thursday's episode of The Kardashians
Kendall Jenner Defends Viral Cucumber Cutting Moment: 'I Did It Tastefully' and 'Successfully'
people food awards 2023
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2023: The 66 Best Supermarket Foods of the Year
Alix Earle bagel order
Alix Earle Has Fans Divided on Her ‘Weird Bagel Order’
katy perry and morgan mclachlan De Soi Photo Credit Monroe Alvarez
Katy Perry Says De Soi's New Rosé-Inspired Flavor Is for 'Ladies Who Love Leisure' — Like Her! (Exclusive)
230616_selects_C2 Photography_FOOD & WINE_017
Inside the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, Where Chefs Kicked Back (and Cooked Up!)
Dwyane Wade at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Dwyane Wade Says One of His ‘Biggest Memories’ on the Heat Includes LeBron James and This Miami Restaurant (Exclusive)
Blake Lively Says This 90s-Inspired Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City
Blake Lively Says This Nostalgic Treat Is Her Favorite Pastry to Eat in New York City
Jennifer Lopezâs Father is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: âI Love Youâ
Jennifer Lopez's Dad Is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: 'I Love You'
Sandra Lee Announces Deaths of Her Aunt and Uncle Who Were Parent Figures to Her: âI Will Always Love Youâ
Sandra Lee Announces Deaths of Her Aunt and Uncle Who Were Parent Figures to Her: ‘I Will Always Love You’
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
Linda Skeens' Award-Winning Berry Fudge Stars Are Easy Treats to Make for July 4th
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless
John Kanell Shares His Red, White and Blue Raspberry and Blueberry Shortcakes
Stanley Tucci Says This Is How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos
Stanley Tucci Reveals How He Chooses What Cocktails to Feature in His Instagram Videos (Exclusive)
Guy Fieri and his son Hunter
Guy Fieri Approves of Son Hunter’s ‘Awesome’ Girlfriend: ‘This Is a Big Deal’ (Exclusive)
FOOD & WINE Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Says He’s ‘Here to Stay’ at Food Network: ‘That Place Has Been My Family’ (Exclusive)