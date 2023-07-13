McDonald's Adds New Spicy Menu Items with Pickled Jalapeños

A cheesy jalapeño bacon quarter pounder is joining the McDonald's menu

By
Averi Kremposky
Averi Kremposky

Averi Kremposky is an editorial intern at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared in The Independent Florida Alligator and the Women's Media Center.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 13, 2023 06:52PM EDT
Introducing McDonald's new Cheesy JalapeÃ±o Bacon QPCÂ® Double
Photo:

mcdonald's

McDonald’s is turning up the heat this summer.

The fast food chain added multiple limited-edition menu items that get a kick of spice from jalapeños.

On July 10, customers could start ordering the cheesy jalapeño bacon quarter pounder, which comes with a burger patty, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of thick cut applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño coins and cheddar cheese sauce on a sesame seed bun. It's also available as a double with two times the meat.

According to a review on The Daily Meal, the creamy sauce is the star: "The cheddar has a nice, mild nacho cheese flavor to it that begs for even more of it to be in the sandwich.”

Another plus, "the jalapeños are extra crunchy (and thankfully not mushy whatsoever), and add an immediate pungent punch to the affair."

"The jalapeños aren't too spicy, yet add a nice kick to the sandwich,” The Daily Meal added.

For morning people, McDonald’s is also bringing the heat to breakfast. 

As reported by TODAY, McDonald’s confirmed their cheesy jalapeño sausage egg McMuffin will appear on menus in select markets. The newly reimagined breakfast sandwich hit locations in Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans on July 12.

Sandwich fanatics everywhere can now start taking advantage of the spicy summer menu, but are encouraged to do it sooner rather than later, as the menu items will only be available for a limited time.

McDonald's french fries

Joe Raedle/Getty 

McDonald's is also celebrating National French Fry Day on Thursday, July 14. They are giving away complimentary fries of any size on the holiday via the McDonald’s app. No additional purchase is necessary to snag the free fries at participating locations, but registration on the app is required.

