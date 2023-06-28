McDonald's Responds to Disturbing Trend Featuring Their Grimace Milkshake

Grimace, McDonald’s big purple mascot, has consumers turning green.

In the emerging "Grimace Shake" trend, TikTok users are creating mini horror movies mocking the effects of drinking the new McDonald's milkshake.

Multiple examples on the social media platform show users in a creepy scene after trying out the limited-time menu item (which is meant to celebrate Grimace’s birthday). Shortly after taking a sip of the purple shake, the video cuts to the creators pretending to be passed out or playing dead with the purple liquid pouring out of their mouth.

Each adaptation starts similarly but ends with different gruesome scenes. Some versions show the person passed out on a playground, in a tree or strewn across a car hood.

The trend is blowing up online with videos containing the hashtag #grimaceshake amassing 631.6 million views.

While the trend likely isn't what McDonald's had in mind when they dropped the shake, the company is playing along. On Tuesday, the fast food chain shared a close-up of the furry mascot, who is actually an "enormous taste bud," on Instagram. "Mee pretending i don't see the grimace shake trendd," the post reads.

Followers kept up the shtick in the comments of the post. "Please let go of my family," one follower wrote. Another joked, "I heard grimace has access to nuclear warheads is that true?"

courtesy of McDonald's

McDonald's did not provide any further comment to PEOPLE.

The purple milkshake was first available on June 12 as part of the celebratory Grimace Birthday Meal. In addition to the shake, fans get the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets and fries.

McDonald’s has not specified the actual flavor of the shake and describes it as “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.”



So how does it actually taste? PEOPLE got to try the mysterious dessert and brainstormed strawberry shortcake, cotton candy and Fruity Pebbles as possible answers. Nonetheless, each sip was fruity and sugary.