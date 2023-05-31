McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie

The Happy Meal toys are available in Ariel, Prince Eric, Ursula and more

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 04:43 PM
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
Photo:

McDonald's

McDonald’s is ready to take customers under the sea with their latest Happy Meal. 

The fast food chain is releasing a new line of toys based on Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The Happy Meal comes in a special box fitted with the film’s latest poster. 

The adorable figurines depict some favorite underwater characters like Ariel (played by Halle Bailey in the film), Sebastian and Flounder, as well as land lovers like Prince Eric and Scuttle. 

The company hopes the toys will help fans "see themselves reflected in profound possibility and feel encouraged to dream big and make waves," says McDonald's V.P of Marketing, Jennifer “JJ” Healan.

McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie

McDonald's

To help celebrate the launch of this special meal, McDonald’s teamed up with Black Girls Surf for a national commercial. The spot features Maizy Gordon and the Black Girls Surf junior team chasing their dreams in the ocean like the Disney princess. 

“This commercial with McDonald’s is a visual reminder that we are all little mermaids” Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf, said in a statement. “Since 2014, our organization has coached hundreds of young girls from the shores of California by way of Costa Rica, to the beaches of Senegal. We are now surfing our way to the Junior Olympics." 

Earlier this year, McDonald's was in research and development to bring new changes to all of their classic burgers – Big Macs, McDoubles and even just plain old hamburgers – and PEOPLE got to preview the reimagined sandwiches.

All the buns got a revamp and onions are now getting added directly on to the burger while it's still hot on the grill to impart more flavor. Big Macs even got some extra Big Mac sauce.

Some of these changes may sound benign, but they make a big difference, says one PEOPLE staffer who tested the changes at McDonald's headquarters ahead of the announcement.

"The difference between the OG double cheeseburger and the new and improved version are actually huge," says Kate Hogan, Director of Digital Specials and Features. "The shiny bun is so inviting and the burger itself has a great grilled taste like it came off of your own barbecue."

Related Articles
McDonald's burgers
McDonald's Made a Bunch of Changes to Their Burgers – and We Tried It
Big Mac Sauce Cups
McDonald's Is Selling Big Mac Sauce on the Side for the First Time Ever
Halle Bailey Said She âExpectedâ the Racist Comments After Being Cast as Ariel in âThe Little Mermaid
'The Little Mermaid' Washes Away Box Office Competition with $117 Million Domestic Opening Weekend
Daveed Diggs attends the World Premiere of Disney's live-action feature "The Little Mermaid"; Halle Bailey arrives for the world premiere of Disney's "The Little Mermaid"
Daveed Diggs: It's Important Kids 'Of All Ethnicities' See Halle Bailey in 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
Chloe Bailey Was 'Screaming' and 'Crying' When She First Saw Sister Halle in 'The Little Mermaid' Trailer
The Little Mermaid Wish Trailer
'The Little Mermaid' Trailer Unveiled by Stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy During Oscars 2023
Halle Bailey Shares Video of Young Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey Meets Young 'Little Mermaid' Fan Who 'Hugged Me So Tight' at Disney World
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Says She Filmed 'The Little Mermaid' in Water for 13 Hours Some Days: 'Pushed Myself'
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
New 'Little Mermaid' Preview Teases Halle Bailey's Ariel Meeting Melissa McCarthy's Ursula
Barbie CAPTION: (L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. PHOTO CREDIT: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
PEOPLE's Summer Movie Preview 2023, From 'Indiana Jones' to 'Barbie'
The Little Mermaid - Official Teaser Trailer
Disney Debuts Live-Action Teaser Trailer for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey Singing a Classic
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Says 'Part of Your World' Was Her Favorite Song for Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'
Peter King make up artist for the little mermaid
Melissa McCarthy’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Makeup Artist Calls Ursula Backlash 'Ridiculous'
Halle Bailey as Disney's flesh-and-blood, water-and-land Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. Â© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
'The Little Mermaid' PEOPLE Review: Halle Bailey Gives a Star-Making Performance as Ariel
(L-R): Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Halle Bailey Called 'Perfect Ariel' in 'Little Mermaid' Reviews: 'Impossible Not to Fall in Love with Her'