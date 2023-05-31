McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie

McDonald’s is ready to take customers under the sea with their latest Happy Meal.

The fast food chain is releasing a new line of toys based on Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The Happy Meal comes in a special box fitted with the film’s latest poster.

The adorable figurines depict some favorite underwater characters like Ariel (played by Halle Bailey in the film), Sebastian and Flounder, as well as land lovers like Prince Eric and Scuttle.

The company hopes the toys will help fans "see themselves reflected in profound possibility and feel encouraged to dream big and make waves," says McDonald's V.P of Marketing, Jennifer “JJ” Healan.

McDonald's

To help celebrate the launch of this special meal, McDonald’s teamed up with Black Girls Surf for a national commercial. The spot features Maizy Gordon and the Black Girls Surf junior team chasing their dreams in the ocean like the Disney princess.

“This commercial with McDonald’s is a visual reminder that we are all little mermaids” Rhonda Harper, founder of Black Girls Surf, said in a statement. “Since 2014, our organization has coached hundreds of young girls from the shores of California by way of Costa Rica, to the beaches of Senegal. We are now surfing our way to the Junior Olympics."

Earlier this year, McDonald's was in research and development to bring new changes to all of their classic burgers – Big Macs, McDoubles and even just plain old hamburgers – and PEOPLE got to preview the reimagined sandwiches.

All the buns got a revamp and onions are now getting added directly on to the burger while it's still hot on the grill to impart more flavor. Big Macs even got some extra Big Mac sauce.

Some of these changes may sound benign, but they make a big difference, says one PEOPLE staffer who tested the changes at McDonald's headquarters ahead of the announcement.

"The difference between the OG double cheeseburger and the new and improved version are actually huge," says Kate Hogan, Director of Digital Specials and Features. "The shiny bun is so inviting and the burger itself has a great grilled taste like it came off of your own barbecue."