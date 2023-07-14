McDonald’s Unveils New Cookies and Crème Pie

The warm treat will be available for a limited time only

By Erin Clements
Published on July 14, 2023
McDonald's Cookies and Creme Pie
McDonald's is introducing the Cookies and Creme Pie. Photo:

McDonald's USA

McDonald’s has a sweet new offering that will make fans of Oreos and pie rejoice.

The cookies & crème pie is the latest dessert innovation to come out of the fast food giant, PEOPLE can confirm. The treat combines chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, fluffy vanilla crème filling and a chocolate cookie crumb crust.

The warm, handheld snack is a regional item that will be available starting Friday for a limited time in select areas, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and New York, per McDonald's USA.

The news comes days after McDonald’s announced that it’s phasing out its McCafé Bakery. The category's three items, the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll, will be removed from the menu later this month.

"But fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide," a spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement Tuesday.

For those who prefer their Oreos with soft-serve, the chain still offers its popular Oreo McFlurry.

On Monday, McDonald's turned up the spice with a new cheesy jalapeño bacon quarter pounder, and on Wednesday, the brand introduced a cheesy jalapeño sausage egg McMuffin to its breakfast lineup in select markets.

What Does the Grimace Milkshake Taste Like? All About the Viral McDonald's Drink
McDonald's Grimace character and his birthday milkshake.

McDonald's

McDonald's also recently made headlines with the Grimace Birthday Shake, a drink honoring the restaurant’s purple mascot, who recently turned 52 years old.

The limited-edition purple milkshake became available as part of Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12, and inspired a TikTok trend that showed users creating mini horror movies inspired by the concoction. 




