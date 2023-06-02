McDonald’s Fans Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hash Browns and a McFlurry

TikTok is flooded with taste tests of the salty and sweet snack

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 04:32 PM
McFlurry Hashbrowns tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@arvanfamily/video/7235455338814737666?embed_source=71223856%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa44068016%2Fmcdonalds-hashbrowns-mcflurry-hack%2F&referer_video_id=7235455338814737666
Photo:

tiktok

The Frosty and French fries combo has finally met its match. 

TikTok users have flooded the platform with videos of a new salty and sweet snack: McFlurry and hash brown ice cream sandwiches.

Kelly Arvan of the account @arvanfamily, which she shares with her husband, appears to be the first user to share the unexpected mashup. She used McDonald’s hash browns and an Oreo McFlurry

“You know what really upsets me about McDonald’s?” Arvan asked as she spreads spoonfuls of McFlurry onto the side of a hash brown. “The fact that the cravings can hit you at any time. When you crave something from McDonald’s, nothing else goes close to it.” 

She then explained when she came up with the idea. “Last night I was in bed and I was craving this, which is just an Oreo McFlurry with hash browns, and I only had normal ice cream," she said.

McFlurry Hashbrowns tiktok https://www.tiktok.com/@arvanfamily/video/7235455338814737666?embed_source=71223856%2C121331973%2C120811592%2C120810756%3Bnull%3Bembed_blank&refer=embed&referer_url=www.delish.com%2Ffood-news%2Fa44068016%2Fmcdonalds-hashbrowns-mcflurry-hack%2F&referer_video_id=7235455338814737666

tiktok

Arvan then takes a quick bite of her improvisational ice cream sandwich and joy melts across her face and she does a little dance in her seat. “You were worth waiting for,” she lovingly told the sandwich.

“I dreamt about this,” she said before taking another bite. She described the treat as “salty, crunchy, potatoe-y, sweet” and closed her video by giving the snack a “10 out of 10.” 

One commenter on the video, which has over 5.7 million views, was quick to note its similarities to another favorite fast food combo. “Come to think of it it’s the same thing as dipping fries into ice cream,” they commented. Others wanted to get a taste of the duo for themselves. 

Since posting her video, viewers have been recreating Arvan’s mash-up and sharing their own, overwhelmingly positive reactions to the unique ice cream sandwich.

Some users pointed out that the combo isn't the easiest to get your hands on. TikToker @bechardgrave revealed that she had to drive “to three different McDonald’s to find one that has both soft serve and hash browns available right now.”

However, after giving it a taste, the creation proves worth the struggle. “This girl’s a genius,” Hardgrave said in reference to Arven. “This is so good. Do you remember when you were a kid and you used to dip your chips into soft serve? This is like 10 times better than that.”

Even the McDonald’s TikTok account from Arven’s home country of Australia weighed in with a stamp of approval. They posted a stitch with the original video, showing the brand’s social media team making their own hash brown sandwich. 

After taking bites, the voiceover stated that “it’s a yes from us” and that it’s an “11 out of 10."

Related Articles
Beanie Feldstein and Bonnie-Chance-Roberts
Beanie Feldstein's Wedding Cake Was ‘Absolute Heaven' — All the Delicious Details from Her Big Day
Padma Lakshmi attends the Full BloomThe 2023 Moth Ball Honoring Hasan Minha
Padma Lakshmi Announces She’s Leaving ‘Top Chef’ After 17 Years: 'Time to Move On'
Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday https://www.instagram.com/zendaya/?hl=en
Zendaya Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tom Holland on His 27th Birthday
Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Welcomes Baby Girl with Boyfriend Chauncey Palmer
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Tenacious D Take a Romantic Stroll on the Beach in Hilarious 'Wicked Game' Music Video
Kevin Maginnis - Man Who Ate Only McDonald's for 100 Days Completes Challenge Â and Drops 58Â½ Lbs.: 'I Feel Amazing'
Man Who Ate Only McDonald's for 100 Days Completes Challenge — and Drops 58½ Lbs.: 'I Feel Amazing'
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa Honors Son Tristan on His 4-Month Birthday: 'Chill, Snuggly, & Happy'
TOP CHEF -- "Champions in Paris" Episode 2013
‘Top Chef’ Contestants Get Frustrated While Blindly Teaching Olympians How to Cook — Watch
Disney Dining Plans Are Returning to Walt Disney World
Disney Dining Plans Are Returning to Walt Disney World — What You Need to Know
T-Pain and Wendy's
T-Pain and Wendy's Will 'Buy U a Frosty' to Celebrate Their New Remix (Exclusive)
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
McDonald's Has 'The Little Mermaid' Happy Meal Toys to Celebrate the New Movie
Justin Sutherland
Justin Sutherland Gets 'Back on the Water' with 'Emotional Support' After Horrifying Boating Accident
Is It Cake? Mikey Day in season 2 of Is It Cake?
‘Is It Cake, Too?’ Is 'Completely Insane' Thanks to Realistic Desserts, Chrishell Stause as Judge and More
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kate Hudson's Brother Oliver Has Hilarious Reaction to Her Thong Bikini Photo
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck
Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Death of Her Dog Dump Truck: 'You Were as Special as It Gets'
krispy-kreme.jpg
Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Are Giving Out Free Donuts for National Donut Day