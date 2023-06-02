McDonald’s Fans Are Making Ice Cream Sandwiches with Hash Browns and a McFlurry

The Frosty and French fries combo has finally met its match.

TikTok users have flooded the platform with videos of a new salty and sweet snack: McFlurry and hash brown ice cream sandwiches.

Kelly Arvan of the account @arvanfamily, which she shares with her husband, appears to be the first user to share the unexpected mashup. She used McDonald’s hash browns and an Oreo McFlurry.

“You know what really upsets me about McDonald’s?” Arvan asked as she spreads spoonfuls of McFlurry onto the side of a hash brown. “The fact that the cravings can hit you at any time. When you crave something from McDonald’s, nothing else goes close to it.”

She then explained when she came up with the idea. “Last night I was in bed and I was craving this, which is just an Oreo McFlurry with hash browns, and I only had normal ice cream," she said.

Arvan then takes a quick bite of her improvisational ice cream sandwich and joy melts across her face and she does a little dance in her seat. “You were worth waiting for,” she lovingly told the sandwich.

“I dreamt about this,” she said before taking another bite. She described the treat as “salty, crunchy, potatoe-y, sweet” and closed her video by giving the snack a “10 out of 10.”

One commenter on the video, which has over 5.7 million views, was quick to note its similarities to another favorite fast food combo. “Come to think of it it’s the same thing as dipping fries into ice cream,” they commented. Others wanted to get a taste of the duo for themselves.

Since posting her video, viewers have been recreating Arvan’s mash-up and sharing their own, overwhelmingly positive reactions to the unique ice cream sandwich.

Some users pointed out that the combo isn't the easiest to get your hands on. TikToker @bechardgrave revealed that she had to drive “to three different McDonald’s to find one that has both soft serve and hash browns available right now.”

However, after giving it a taste, the creation proves worth the struggle. “This girl’s a genius,” Hardgrave said in reference to Arven. “This is so good. Do you remember when you were a kid and you used to dip your chips into soft serve? This is like 10 times better than that.”

Even the McDonald’s TikTok account from Arven’s home country of Australia weighed in with a stamp of approval. They posted a stitch with the original video, showing the brand’s social media team making their own hash brown sandwich.

After taking bites, the voiceover stated that “it’s a yes from us” and that it’s an “11 out of 10."

