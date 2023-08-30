McDonald's Converted a Restaurant to Look Like It's 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2 — See Inside

The McDonald's location is outfitted with both props from the show and authentic McDonald’s decor from the '80s

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in the Kitchn, TODAY Digital and Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 03:18PM EDT
McDonalds / Marvel Studios Loki Season 2 Event on August 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2 . Photo:

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's

McDonald’s is taking it way back. 

Starting Wednesday, fans of the golden arches can journey back a few decades at a McDonald’s location decorated to look as it did in 1982. Inspired by Marvel’s upcoming second season of Loki, the New York shop is outfitted with both props from the show and authentic McDonald’s decor from the '80s. 

For three days (Aug. 30-Sept 1), fans can visit the retro location, which is located at 6620 Bay Parkway in Brooklyn. In order to enter, customers walk through the series-inspired Time Variance Authority (TVA) timedoor. From there, they can see the space decked out in vintage McDonald’s ads.

Familiar faces like Grimace also make an appearance as the restaurant features classic McDonaldland character murals.

McDonalds / Marvel Studios Loki Season 2 Event on August 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's

Perhaps the most vintage touch of all is the bright yellow cushiony booths that grace the throwback spot. To add to the old-time charm, the order counters include chunky cash registers and '80s menu boards. 

McDonald’s employees will also get in on the fun as they'll don 1982-inspired uniforms featuring Ronald McDonald-themed red stripes. 

Props from Loki will also make up the location’s decor, including a vintage TV set and costumes. 

McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2.
McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2.
L: Caption McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2. PHOTO:

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's
R: Caption McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2. PHOTO:

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's

Earlier this month, the brand introduced a limited-time “As Featured In Meal,” offering menu items inspired by pop culture. The fun collection included fresh packaging on the sweet ‘n sour sauce in honor of McDonald’s feature in Loki season 2.

McDonalds / Marvel Studios Loki Season 2 Event on August 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's

In the new season, Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki, alongside Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Eugene Cordero as Casey and Tara Strong as Miss Minutes.

McDonalds / Marvel Studios Loki Season 2 Event on August 30, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York.
McDonald's Converted a Location to Look Like 1982 in Honor of 'Loki' Season 2.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for McDonald's

Following the release of Disney+'s Loki series in 2021, it has been confirmed that the upcoming second season will be part of the MCU's Phase 5, which kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Oct. 6.

