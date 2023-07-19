McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu

McDonald’s fans may go nuts for the latest McFlurry.

On Wednesday, McDonalds unveiled a new, limited-edition flavor of the beloved frozen treat: the peanut butter crunch McFlurry.

Starting Aug. 9, participating locations across the U.S. will have the shake on the menu. It combines vanilla soft serve blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolate peanut butter cookie pieces, according to the official McDonald's menu spotter page.

In April, the fast food chain also released a strawberry shortcake McFlurry, which added strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies to their soft serve.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. McDonalds

The peanut butter crunch McFlurry will hopefully soften the blow of the Grimace shake leaving the menu.

The drink honoring the restaurant’s purple mascot, who recently turned 52 years old, became available as part of Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12, and quickly caused a stir on social media. It inspired a TikTok trend that showed users creating mini horror movies inspired by the mystery-flavored concoction.

McDonald’s shared an image of Grimace sporting sunglasses and waving goodbye in a July 6 tweet, suggesting the shake’s run had ended. “U made me feel so specialll,” the post was captioned.