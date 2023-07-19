McDonald's Adds a New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry to the Menu

The dessert will be available in participating locations starting Aug. 9

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2023 06:19PM EDT
mcdonalds new pb mcflurry
The Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. Photo:

McDonald's

McDonald’s fans may go nuts for the latest McFlurry.

On Wednesday, McDonalds unveiled a new, limited-edition flavor of the beloved frozen treat: the peanut butter crunch McFlurry. 

Starting Aug. 9, participating locations across the U.S. will have the shake on the menu. It combines vanilla soft serve blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolate peanut butter cookie pieces, according to the official McDonald's menu spotter page.

In April, the fast food chain also released a strawberry shortcake McFlurry, which added strawberry-flavored clusters and shortbread cookies to their soft serve.

McDonald's Drops a New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry. McDonalds

The peanut butter crunch McFlurry will hopefully soften the blow of the Grimace shake leaving the menu.

The drink honoring the restaurant’s purple mascot, who recently turned 52 years old, became available as part of Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12, and quickly caused a stir on social media. It inspired a TikTok trend that showed users creating mini horror movies inspired by the mystery-flavored concoction.

McDonald’s shared an image of Grimace sporting sunglasses and waving goodbye in a July 6 tweet, suggesting the shake’s run had ended. “U made me feel so specialll,” the post was captioned.

