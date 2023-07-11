McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Fries (Any Size!) on Thursday for National French Fry Day

Best of all, the McDonald's deal is no purchase necessary

By Erin Clements
Published on July 11, 2023 12:49PM EDT
McDonald's french fries
McDonald's is giving out free fries on July 13. Photo:

Joe Raedle/Getty 

McDonald's wants you to celebrate fry-day on Thursday with free fries.

National French Fry Day is Thursday, July 13. The fast food giant announced it will be giving away complimentary fries of any size on the holiday via the McDonald’s app. No additional purchase is necessary to snag the free fries at participating locations, but registration on the app is required.

Those who miss out on National French Fry Day can still get a medium-size order of fries for free every Friday with any $1 purchase by ordering on the McDonald’s app.

If you're looking to pair your fries with a McCafé Bakery item you'll have to act fast. McDonald's confirmed to PEOPLE that it's phasing out the category's three items, the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll, later this month.

"But fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide," a spokesperson added in a statement.

McDonald's recently made headlines for the limited-edition run of the Grimace Birthday Shake, a drink honoring the restaurant’s purple mascot, who recently turned 52 years old. The purple milkshake became available as part of Grimace's Birthday Meal on June 12, and quickly caused a stir on social media — including a TikTok trend that showed users creating mini horror movies inspired by the mysteriously flavored concoction. 

What Does the Grimace Milkshake Taste Like? All About the Viral McDonald's Drink

McDonald's

On Twitter, McDonald’s said the beverage was “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness" and featured a “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Grimace shake syrup and finished with whipped light cream.” PEOPLE editors who tried the shake tasted notes of strawberry shortcake, cotton candy and Fruity Pebbles.

McDonald’s shared an image of the character sporting sunglasses and waving goodbye in a July 6 tweet, suggesting the shake’s run had ended. “U made me feel so specialll,” the post was captioned.

