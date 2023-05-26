Maye Musk on Aging as a Model: ‘I'm 75 and Doing Just Fine’ (Exclusive)

“Have a positive attitude and just be happy with things,” Elon Musk’s mom reveals as her trick to stay in tip-top shape

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 26, 2023 02:02 PM
Maye Musk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Maye Musk. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

One thing’s for sure, Maye Musk isn’t feeling invisible. 

The model and dietician — and mother of billionaire Elon Musk — opened up to PEOPLE about modeling at an older age and how she stays in shape. 

At the 29th Annual amfAR Gala Cannes red carpet, Musk addressed the notion that women over a certain age are sometimes seen as "invisible."

“I'm 75 and I'm doing just fine,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She adds, ”But the thing is, as a dietician, I didn't have any age problems.” 

Musk, who graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year at age 74, continued. “But as a model, they want me as an older model. So I never had to worry about it. But it used to be… Sears house coats, and now it's front covers. And red carpets!”

Musk also chatted about how she stays in such good shape. “I'm a dietician, so I eat very well,” she shares. “Then I'm medium active. I'm not overactive because you hurt yourself. I've tried that and I've hurt myself, so I do that. Then I have a positive attitude and am happy with things.”

Maye Musk attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Maye Musk.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Her last piece of advice for staying fit? “Stay out of the sun, definitely!”

The model and her famous son made headlines last year when a profile in The Times in the U.K., revealed that when she visited Elon, she stayed in the garage. 

Without going into specifics, Musk said that when she visits her son in Texas — where SpaceX headquarters are located — she has to "sleep in the garage."

Maye Musk (L) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maye Musk, Elon Musk. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told the outlet.

At Thursday night’s gala, she talked more about her sleeping arrangements when she travels. 

“I used to stay in my mom's garage when I'd visit her in Canada, because she didn't have a guest room. We've stayed on floors, we've slept on couches,” the dietician says. 

“People say, ‘Oh, it must be a fancy garage,’” Musk continues, referring to last year’s profile. ”No, there's a bed and then there's boxes, and then there's kids' toys.”

She also reveals that Elon didn’t get her a couch to sleep on after the story was published: “We didn't think it was an issue and it isn't. Being with family is more important than a comfortable bed.”

