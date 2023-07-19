'Mayans M.C.' Series Finale: How the FX Thriller Ends

This post contains spoilers for Wednesday’s finale of Mayans M.C.

It’s time for Mayans M.C. to say goodbye.

On Wednesday, the hit biker gang thriller from FX reached the end of its run. A spinoff of FX’s wildly successful Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. brought viewers back to the world of gang violence, this time coupled with some questions of the border crisis. Partly an enticing crime drama and partly a socially conscious epic, Mayans M.C. wasted no time finding its audience.

Centered around Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo), the show started with his fall from grace, dashing his dreams of going to Stanford. After ending up in jail, EZ joined his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) to the titular biker gang. Throughout the show’s five season run, viewers have seen EZ move from nervous prospect to willing participant and eventually cutthroat leader.

The penultimate episode of the series brought a shocking and emotional twist, as the Sons of Anarchy, the rival gang to the Mayans, broke into the Reyes home. While Angel was gone, two of the Sons began to shoot, eventually killing the brothers’ dad Felipe (Edward James Olmos) right in front of his grandson’s eyes.

Andrew Jacobs and Gino Vento of "Mayans M.C.". Prashant Gupta/FX

The finale opened in the aftermath, as EZ and Angel mourned the loss of their father at his funeral. As the opening credits sequence ran for the last time, the devastated Mayans reflected on the temporality of life.

Felipe’s funeral brought out unexpected guests, some welcome and some not. When enemy Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) arrived, Angel furiously retorted, “This is for friends and family, and you ain’t either.”

Meanwhile, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln James Potter (Ray McKinnon) was met by EZ with quietly open arms, offering up some thoughts on closing the chapter: “We are each one tiny story in a universe of trillions upon trillions of them everyday.”

Ignited by the death of his father, EZ declared war on the Sons of Anarchy. “We fight because we love,” he declared triumphantly to a crowd of Mayans. “Because we love our brothers. Because we love our family and we want them to be safe.”

The Mayans quickly bursted into the Sons of Anarchy’s bar, beating down and shooting the masses with the show’s frequent gory violence. Still, one sequence made for a memorably visceral death among the show’s exploit, as EZ pushed Isaac Packer (JR Bourne), leading Packer to drag his body across ground before shooting, stomping and peeing on his corpse.

JD Pardo and Frankie Loyal of "Mayans M.C.". Prashant Gupta/FX

After some of his fellow Mayans told Hank Loza (Frankie Loyal) to deal with curious minds following the murder of Jess (Grace Rizzo), Loza paid a visit to Cielo (Mia Danielle). Thinking that he was there to kill her, Cielo stabbed Loza repeatedly, before seeing a one-way flight ticket on the ground. Still, the damage was already done.

Meanwhile, Izzy Alvarez (Patricia de Leon) gave birth as husband Marcus (Emilio Rivera) joyfully watched over. Bishop Losa (Michael Irby) visited him in the hospital, willing him to leave the Mayans behind for good and focus on his family.

“For the first time in our lives, I know for absolute f---ing sure that one of us is doing the right thing,” Losa said tearfully.

Emily Galindo (Sarah Bolger) told her husband Miguel that they’ve left a baby toy in the car, only for him to come back in and find a gun pointed in his direction. She quickly shot Miguel, followed by close confidant Luis (Michael Anthony Perez), citing the death of her sister. Security footage made the events look like a murder-suicide, leaving Emily off scot-free.

In the show’s final Mayans inner circle meeting, Angel confessed to the group that he planned on leaving them, wracked with grief over his father and left to take care of baby Maverick.

“I’ve got a kid now,” Angel admitted. “As proud as I am to sit at this table, I don’t ever want him to. I don’t want him to lose me.”

Next order of business, the Mayans inducted Nestor Oceteva (Gino Vento) into their ranks, thanks to his displayed unity in killing Jess. As they banged on the table and handed him his jacket, the moment harkened back to some of those feelings of joy and unity from prior seasons.

JD Pardo of "Mayans M.C.". Prashant Gupta/FX

Still, that brotherhood didn't last long, with EZ and Angel instantly being taken into chokeholds. Losa said that EZ worked with the Feds, and EZ ultimately admitted that it was true. To display his loyalty, the Mayans gave Angel two options: take the first stab at his brother, or face death. EZ willed Angel to kill him, providing one of the show’s most heartbreaking scenes.

Ultimately, Angel took the knife and stabbed EZ, before the other Mayans took their turns participating in EZ’s death. In a quick shot, EZ’s girlfriend Sofia (Andrea Cortés), who recently learned she was pregnant, was also gunned down.

After Cielo turned herself in for killing Loza, the Feds were able to raid the house, effectively taking down the Mayans. In the final shot of the show, audiences learned that Angel had made it out, standing on the beach and cradling his son.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All five seasons of Mayans M.C. are now available to stream in full on Hulu.