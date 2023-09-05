Maya Hawke Teases Dad Ethan Hawke for Being Photographed ‘Trying to’ Flirt with Rihanna

Ethan Hawke is still taking a little friendly razzing from his family over the viral moment when he was caught on camera flirting with Rihanna.

In a new video clip shared by Variety, the actor, 52, and his daughter Maya Hawke jokingly addressed the incident at the 2015 NBA All-Star Game, where Ethan and his then-13-year-old son Levon happened to be seated next to Rihanna. Photos captured the Boyhood Oscar nominee animatedly chatting up the music superstar, 35.

"I've been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna," Ethan said in the clip, before Maya, 25, cut in and clarified with a laugh, "Openly trying to."

"Yeah, trying to flirt, and so that's been to the family shame," Ethan replied. "So you're really touching a nerve."

"No, it's family pride," Maya sweetly told her father, letting him know she's not holding his less-than-smooth flirting game against him.

While Ethan could have kept the awkward moment buried in the archives, he actually resurrected it himself earlier this year after Rihanna rocked the Super Bowl halftime show.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 13, Ethan raved about the Fenty mogul's "brilliant" performance and took the opportunity to share a series of throwback photos of him, Levon and Rihanna sitting courtside at the basketball game.

The photos captured Ethan's strategic maneuvering unfolding, as the first image showed that Levon was actually seated directly next to Rihanna as the game got underway. However, the second photo revealed that Ethan at some point switched seats with his son in order to be closer to the "Umbrella" singer. By the third snap, Ethan appeared to be in full flirting mode.

"I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a dad for taking his moment," Ethan wrote in the post's caption, acknowledging the embarrassment factor.

At the time, some of Ethan's celebrity friends ribbed him over the photos in the comments section. Gwyneth Paltrow took aim at her Great Expectations costar's slouchy posture, as he was leaning back in one photo while he talked with the Grammy winner.

"Could you sit up straight, for god's sake?" she wrote. "You're sitting next to Rihanna!"

Andy Cohen also chimed in, writing, "BEST PIC EVER."

Maya used the viral moment to lightheartedly troll her dad on Father's Day last year. The Stranger Things star re-shared a fan post on her Instagram featuring the All-Star Game photos of Ethan and Rihanna that said, "Happy Father's Day specifically to Ethan Hawke making his son switch seats with him so he could get at Rihanna."

Maya wrote on her post, "Happy Father's day, dad."

