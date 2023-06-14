Maya Hawke Models Sparkly Retro-Style Cap at 'Asteroid City' N.Y.C. Premiere

Maya Hawke isn’t afraid to make a fashion statement!

The actress, 24, wore a sparkly black retro-style cap at the premiere of her new movie, Asteroid City, in New York City Tuesday.

The Stranger Things star's accessory choice was attached to her head by a thick black chin strap. She wore a custom Prada number that included a black sequin-embellished dress with a full flared skirt, a square neckline, and a plunging back.

She teamed her glamorous look with a pair of black pointy heels, adding a pop of color with blue eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Hawke attends the New York premiere of "Asteroid City". Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Harry Lambert, who styled Hawke, revealed on Instagram that the cap the actress wore was “inspired by the era of the movie and the AW11 PRADA show.” The iconic collection — designed by Prada head designer Miuccia Prada — was strongly influenced by the 1960s and included an array of aviation-style hats similar to Hawke’s.

Hawke appears in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City alongside stars Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Matt Dillon, Fisher Stevens, and Steve Carell.

Hawke rocked a bizarre cap at the premiere. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actress’ premiere look comes after making yet another striking fashion statement at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival premiere of the movie last month.

Wearing custom Prada again, Hawke turned heads in a strapless green gown with a pointy bodice and protruding full skirt. She paired the look with a pair of long, bright blue leather gloves and white square-toe heeled boots.

Last July, the Do Revenge star was pictured posing with her dad Ethan Hawke on the red carpet to promote his docuseries, The Last Movie Stars.

The actress showed an uncanny resemblance to her mom Uma Thurman, 53, with her big eyes and easy smile.

That same month, Ethan, 51, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about how he isn't afraid to ask his daughter for advice.



"She's really smart. She's been through a lot in her life... it's not easy growing up with parents with paparazzi following them around," he said in the interview.

Asteroid City hits theaters on June 16.

