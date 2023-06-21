Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'

'I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity,' the actress admitted on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 11:32AM EDT

Maya Hawke is spilling some family tea.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 24-year-old actress admitted that, as a teenager, the worst trouble she got in involved a time she "lied" to her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

"I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," said Maya, who currently appears among an ensemble cast in Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City.

Laughing, the Stranger Things actress noted, "I can't believe I just said that," before adding of the incident, "My father was very, very upset."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Maya Hawke Lied to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'
Maya Hawke.

Watch What Happens Live/Bravo

Maya confirmed that Ethan, 52, "gave me a really hard time" — before she said something her fellow-actor father didn't expect.

"He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?' " she said.

"Put that on a bumper sticker right now," quipped her fellow guest and Asteroid City costar Bryan Cranston.

"I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that," host Andy Cohen told Maya.

"He did!" she confirmed. "He was like, 'F--- this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good. Foiled again!' "

Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke
Ethan and Maya Hawke. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite growing up as the daughter of two Oscar nominees, Maya didn't always think she'd go into acting, telling PEOPLE in 2021 that "there was no moment" she realized it was what she wanted to do with her career.

"I was always just doing school plays and acting camp over the summer. I guess it clicked for me that I wanted to do it professionally was when I realized that there were no school plays for adults," she said at the time. "The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage."

The former model also said she understands that her parents' names gave her a hand with getting started in show business.

"I'm very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love," Maya explained. "I think I'll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I'll get kicked out of the kingdom. And that's what should happen. So I'm just going to try not to suck."

Asteroid City is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Bryan Cranston, Ariana Madix
Bryan Cranston Does Incredible Impression of 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix on 'WWHL' — Watch!
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents
Larsa Pippen Admits Marcus Jordan 'Shocked' Their Families, Triggered Self-Doubt and Even Involved Fake Names
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Discuss the Possibility of Having Kids: 'Time Will Tell'
Armie Hammer; Elizabeth Chambers
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After She Filed
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban
Keith Urban Honors 'Sexy' Wife Nicole Kidman as She Turns 56: 'Happy Birthday Baby!'
Janet Jackson Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Praises 'Goddess' Friend Janet Jackson After Seeing Her in Concert: 'She's a Legend'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. and his wife Emilie Livingston went for a walk on Sunset Blvd Los Angeles
Jeff Goldblum and Wife Emilie Hold Hands as They Step Out for Sweet Stroll Together in Los Angeles
Sarah Jessica Parker Robert Downey Jr.
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Gave Ex Robert Downey Jr. 'Stability' When He Struggled with Addiction
Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson
Tom Cruise Says He Would ‘Love’ to Make a Movie with ‘Enormously Talented’ Scarlett Johansson
Jennifer Lopezâs Father is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: âI Love Youâ
Jennifer Lopez's Dad Is Her Biggest Fan as He Raves About Her Delola Cocktails: 'I Love You'
Chris Hemsworth attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere
Chris Hemsworth Wants Daughter India, 11, to 'Have a Childhood' Rather Than Follow Him into Acting
Morgan Wallen Son Dog Attack.
Morgan Wallen's Son, 2½, Gets Stitches After Ex's Pet Dog Bites Him in Face: 'He'll Be OK' She Says
Angela Bassett Says She Was âVery Comfortableâ With âHow Stella Got Her Groove Backâ Sex Scenes
Angela Bassett on Why She Felt 'Very Comfortable' with 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back' Sex Scenes
Harrison Ford attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild Of America
Harrison Ford Shares the Movie Line He Uses the Most in Real Life: 'Get Off My Plane!' (Exclusive)
Zendaya Feeds Tom Holland Ice Cream
Zendaya Feeds Boyfriend Tom Holland Ice Cream During London Park Outing — See the Sweet Photos