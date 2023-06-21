Maya Hawke 'Lied' to Parents to Cover for Night She Lost Her Virginity: 'My Father Was Very, Very Upset'

Maya Hawke is spilling some family tea.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 24-year-old actress admitted that, as a teenager, the worst trouble she got in involved a time she "lied" to her parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman.

"I said I was going to therapy and I really went to lose my virginity," said Maya, who currently appears among an ensemble cast in Wes Anderson's new movie Asteroid City.

Laughing, the Stranger Things actress noted, "I can't believe I just said that," before adding of the incident, "My father was very, very upset."



Maya Hawke. Watch What Happens Live/Bravo

Maya confirmed that Ethan, 52, "gave me a really hard time" — before she said something her fellow-actor father didn't expect.

"He went, 'Where were you? Where did you go?' And I said, 'How am I supposed to have secrets if I can't tell lies?' " she said.

"Put that on a bumper sticker right now," quipped her fellow guest and Asteroid City costar Bryan Cranston.

"I would think, knowing your father, that he actually respected that," host Andy Cohen told Maya.

"He did!" she confirmed. "He was like, 'F--- this kid!' He was like, 'Oh, that's good. Foiled again!' "

Ethan and Maya Hawke. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite growing up as the daughter of two Oscar nominees, Maya didn't always think she'd go into acting, telling PEOPLE in 2021 that "there was no moment" she realized it was what she wanted to do with her career.

"I was always just doing school plays and acting camp over the summer. I guess it clicked for me that I wanted to do it professionally was when I realized that there were no school plays for adults," she said at the time. "The happiest place in the world for me was on set or on stage."

The former model also said she understands that her parents' names gave her a hand with getting started in show business.

"I'm very grateful for the fact that they made it so easy for me to do the thing that I love," Maya explained. "I think I'll get a couple chances on their name and then if I suck, I'll get kicked out of the kingdom. And that's what should happen. So I'm just going to try not to suck."

Asteroid City is in theaters now.