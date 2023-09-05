Maya Hawke Jokes Her Hollywood Family Is Like the 'Boring, Indie Kardashians'

The actress discussed being directed by dad Ethan Hawke for the new movie "Wildcat"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Published on September 5, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke
Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke at the world premiere of "Wildcat" at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 1, 2023. Photo:

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for ABA

Maya Hawke has a different kind of showbiz family.

The Stranger Things actress, 25, joked in a Variety interview alongside dad Ethan Hawke, "We’re like the boring, indie Kardashians."

Maya and her actor brother Levon, 21, are the children of Ethan, 52, and Uma Thurman, 53. The Oscar nominees got divorced in 2005, and he later married wife Ryan in 2008, and Thurman welcomed daughter Luna in 2012 with ex Arpad Busson.

Ethan directed Maya in the new film Wildcat, in which she stars as novelist Flannery O'Connor. Additionally, Maya costars in the upcoming movie The Kill Room with Uma and Samuel L. Jackson.

“Put simply, I’m a nepo dad! And I’m not embarrassed about it," Ethan joked to Variety.

Maya added that she had "moments of insecurity" about the nepotism discourse while making Wildcat. "But," she continued, "the internet doesn’t have a lot of nuances. My dad has been a massive teacher for me, and we want to work together. We like being with each other.”

Luna Thurman-Busson, Levon Hawke, Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman
Luna Thurman-Busson, Levon Hawke, Maya Hawke and Uma Thurman at the New York premiere of "Asteroid City" on June 13, 2023.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

“If someone wants to criticize us for working together, that’s totally fair," said Ethan. "You have to let people have their opinion. You just have to try to do a good job when you’re onstage."

The father-daughter duo added that being creative together comes naturally.

Recalled Maya, "Before we started, everyone was asking me, ‘Are you nervous to work with your dad?’ I hadn’t thought to be."

Maya Hawke and Ethan Hawke

Heather Hazzan for Variety

Ethan added, “This is our safe place...." Maya finished his sentence, "… making art together." Ethan then quipped, "I mean, Thanksgiving? That’s not so safe."

Later in the interview, about mom Uma, Maya said, "I’m so excited for people to get to see my mom be funny. In the last couple of years, she’s done independent comedies that, for whatever reason, haven’t seen the light of day. She’s the funniest person I know."

Wildcat will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this month.

